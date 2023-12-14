Mohammed Shami likely to miss South Africa Tests: Here's why

By Parth Dhall 04:47 pm Dec 14, 202304:47 pm

Mohammed Shami has been nursing an ankle injury

Pacer Mohammed Shami, who bolstered India in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, is likely to miss the impending Test series in South Africa. The Indian seamer is still nursing an ankle injury. While announcing the Test squad, the BCCI clarified that his availability is subject to fitness. The two-match series will begin on December 26 with the Boxing Day Test.

Why does this story matter?

After missing the first four World Cup games, Shami entered the Indian XI due to injured Hardik Pandya's exit. Having played just seven games, he finished as the highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps. He broke a flurry of records. It is understood that Shami played the World Cup through his ankle injury. The same might rule him out of the SA Test series.

What about his replacement?

The BCCI hasn't named Shami's replacement as of now. Notably, the pacers will be instrumental to India's success in this series. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are certain starters. Shardul Thakur, who owns a Test seven-wicket haul on SA soil, might seal the number-eight spot as he can also contribute with the bat. Mukesh Kumar and uncapped Prasidh Krishna are the other pace-bowling options.

India's current squad for SA Test series

India's squad for Test series: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Shami (subject to fitness), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), and Prasidh Krishna.

Shami recommended for Arjuna Award

On December 13, it was reported that Shami has been recommended for this year's Arjuna Award by the BCCI. According to several media outlets, the cricket board made a special request to the Sports Ministry to include Shami's name. Notably, the Arjuna Award is the second-highest sporting honor of India. Shami averaged a jaw-dropping 10.70 in the 2023 World Cup.

Schedule: India tour of South Africa, 2023/24

December 10: 1st T20I, Kingsmead, Durban. December 12: 2nd T20I, St George's Park, Gqeberha. December 14: 3rd T20I, New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. December 17: 1st ODI, New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. December 19: 2nd ODI, St George's Park, Gqeberha. December 21: 3rd ODI, Boland Park, Paarl. December 26-30: 1st Test, SuperSport Park, Centurion. January 3-7: 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town.