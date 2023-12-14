INDW vs ENGW: Jemimah Rodrigues slams fifty on Test debut

By Parth Dhall 04:22 pm Dec 14, 202304:22 pm

Jemimah Rodrigues smashed 68 off 99 balls (Image source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Star batter Jemimah Rodrigues slammed a scintillating half-century for India in the one-off Women's Test against England at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. She rescued India, who lost openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma for just 47 runs. Rodrigues shared a century-plus stand with Shubha Satheesh, who also scored a half-century. Like Satheesh, the former struck a half-century on her Test debut.

Rodrigues plays an impactful knock

Rodrigues came to the middle after India Women were reduced to 47/2. She then played in tandem with Satheesh. While Satheesh was the aggressor, Rodrigues played second fiddle, collecting occasional boundaries. The duo took India past the 160-run mark. Rodrigues eventually smashed 68 off 99 balls, a knock laced with 11 fours. It was her maiden fifty in Test cricket.

A look at her international career

As mentioned, this is Rodrigues's maiden outing in Women's Tests. The 23-year-old is a mainstay batter for India in limited-overs cricket. She has slammed 523 runs from 24 WODIs at an average of 23.77. The tally includes four fifties. Rodrigues has the fourth-most runs for India in WT20Is. She owns 1,923 runs from 89 matches at 30.04 (10 fifties).

Second-highest third-wicket partnership for India Women in Tests

Together, Rodrigues and Satheesh added 115 runs for the third wicket. This is now the second-highest third-wicket partnership for India Women in Test cricket. Former batters Mithali Raj and Anjum Chopra shared a 136-run third-wicket stand against England Women in 2006 in Taunton.