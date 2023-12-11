Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rajasthan thrash Kerala to reach semi-finals

By Parth Dhall 03:54 pm Dec 11, 202303:54 pm

Mahipal Lomror smashed a match-winning ton

Rajasthan thrashed Kerala to reach the semi-final of the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 11. The Deepak Hooda-led side successfully defended 267, restricting Kerala to 67/9. Aniket Choudhary took four wickets, while Vishnu Vinod was retired hurt. Earlier, a valiant century from Mahipal Lomror saved Rajasthan from a batting collapse. Kunal Singh Rathore slammed a 52-ball 66. Here are the key stats.

Lomror's knock bolsters Rajasthan

Lomror came to the middle after Rajasthan lost opener Abhijeet Tomar with 42 runs on the board. The left-handed batter firmly held his end despite losing partners. Lomror and Kunal helped Rajasthan recover from 108/4 and took them past 200. Rajasthan finished with 267/8, with Lomror ending up scoring 122* off 114 balls (6 fours and 6 sixes).

Second List A ton for Lomror

Lomror smashed his second century in List A cricket. As mentioned, he has notched up his career-best score in the format. The Rajasthan batter made his List A debut during the 2016/17 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has now raced past 1,900 runs from 53 matches in the format. The tally includes 19 fifty-plus scores (two tons).

A crucial 66 from Kunal

Kunal hammered a crucial 66 off 52 balls, a knock laced with 7 fours and 2 sixes. He smashed his second fifty in List A cricket. During the knock, he also crossed the 300-run mark in the format.