Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mahipal Lomror slams his career-best List-A score

By Parth Dhall 01:09 pm Dec 11, 202301:09 pm

Mahipal Lomror smashed an unbeaten 122 against Kerela

Rajasthan's Mahipal Lomror finally ended his dry spell by smashing a ton against Kerala in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy second quarter-final in Rajkot. Lomror's century saved Rajasthan from a batting collapse after they were reduced to 73/3. He was involved in a century-plus stand with Kunal Singh, who smashed 66. Lomror has recorded his career-best score in the format. Here are the stats.

Lomror's knock bolsters Rajasthan

Lomror came to the middle after Rajasthan lost opener Abhijeet Tomar with 42 runs on the board. The left-handed batter firmly held his end despite losing partners. Lomror and Kunal helped Rajasthan recover from 108/4 and took them past 200. Rajasthan finished with 267/8, with Lomror ending up scoring 122* off 114 balls (6 fours and 6 sixes).

His List A numbers

Lomror smashed his second century in List A cricket. As mentioned, he has notched up his career-best score in the format. The Rajasthan batter made his List A debut during the 2016/17 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has now raced past 1,900 runs from 53 matches in the format. The tally includes 19 fifty-plus scores (two tons).