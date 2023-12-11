VHT, QF3: Karnataka's Vijaykumar Vyshak takes four-fer against Vidarbha

By Parth Dhall 12:45 pm Dec 11, 2023

Vyshak took 4/44 in 8.5 overs against Vidarbha

Karnataka's medium-pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak took a four-wicket haul against Vidarbha in the third quarter-final of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy in Rajkot. Vidarbha were bowled out for 173 after Karnataka put them in to bat. Vyshak took four wickets, while Jagadeesha Suchith, Manoj Bhandage, and Vasuki Koushik shared five wickets. This was Vyshak's second four-wicket haul of the ongoing tournament.

Vyshak took his first wicket in the form of Aman Mokhade, who recorded a three-ball duck. In his very next over, the Karnataka pacer dismissed the experienced Karun Nair. After the 40th over, Vyshak removed Shubham Dubey, Vidarbha's top scorer in the match (41). The former also took Vidarbha's final wicket (Yash Kadam). Vyshak conceded 44 runs in 8.5 overs.

Who is Vijaykumar Vyshak?

Hailing from Karnataka, Vyshak was born on January 31, 1997. The 26-year-old started as an opening batter but later he was transformed into a pacer bowler. During his Under-17 days, he was playing for Basavangudi Cricket Club, and there, his coach Ramana pushed him to take up fast bowling. He made his debut for Karnataka in the 2021/22 season.

A look at his domestic career

Vyshak made his List A debut during the 2020/21 Vijay Hazare Trophy. As of now, the right-arm seamer has claimed 33 wickets from 20 games at an average of nearly 30. The one against Vidarbha was his fourth four-wicket haul in List A cricket. Vyshak also has 47 and 38 wickets in First-Class and T20 cricket, respectively.

Karnataka's second-highest wicket-taker in VHT 2023

Vyshak is presently Karnataka's second-highest wicket-taker of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. He owns 14 wickets from seven matches at an average of 24.21. Vyshak is only behind Koushik, who has taken 17 wickets at 12.58 in the tournament.