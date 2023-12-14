1st Test: Australia dominate Pakistan as Warner slams 164

03:34 pm Dec 14, 2023

Warner slammed his sixth Test ton against Pakistan (Source: X/@ICC)

Australia were all over Pakistan on Day 1 of the Test series opener in Perth. David Warner stole the show with a majestic hundred as the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf struggled against him. Notably, the southpaw is set to retire from Tests after this series. The Aussies finished the day at 346/5. Here are further details.

How did the day pan out?

Opting to bat first, the Aussies were off to a fine start with openers Warner and Usman Khawaja (41) adding 126 runs. Warner was the aggressor in the partnership. While Marnus Labuschagne could only manage 16, Warner stitched half-century stands with Steve Smith (31) and Travis Head (40). He ended up scoring 164. Mitchell Marsh (15*) and Alex Carey (14*) returned unbeaten.

1,000 Test runs against Pakistan for Khawaja

Khawaja, who scored a 98-ball 41, raced past 1,000 Test runs against Pakistan. Playing his ninth Test against Pakistan, Khawaja has raced to 1,033 runs at 93.9. India's Virender Sehwag is the only other batter with a 90-plus average (91.14) against Pakistan (Minimum: 1,000 Test runs). Meanwhile, Khawaja's tally includes three tons and six fifties with 160 being his best score.

Smith gets to 1,000 Test runs against Pakistan

Smith (31 off 60 balls) also completed 1,000 Test runs against Pakistan. Standing in his 13th match against the team, the 34-year-old has raced to 1,012 runs at 53.26. The tally includes eight fifties and a couple of tons with 165* being his best score. 512 of Smith's Test runs against Pakistan have come across six games at home.

8,500 runs in Tests for Warner

Warner ended up scoring 164 off 211 balls. With his 13th run, he became the seventh Australian to touch the 8,500 run mark in Test matches. He has raced to 8,651 runs in 110 Tests at an average of 45.05. The southpaw has hammered 36 fifties and 26 centuries (200s: 3). This was his sixth Test ton against Pakistan.

1,000 Test runs against Pakistan at home

Warner has raced to 1,009 runs across six Tests against Pakistan at home. The tally includes five centuries and a solitary fifty. His only triple ton in Tests also came against Pakistan (335* in Adelaide, 2019). Warner's average in these games is a jaw-dropping 144.14. En route to his ton, Warner also completed 11,000 runs in FC cricket.

A torrid day for Pakistan bowlers

Afridi, who drew the first blood for Pakistan, returned with 1/75 in 19 overs. Debutant pacer Khurram Shahzad, who managed the key scalp of Smith, claimed 1/56 in 17 overs. Aamer Jamal, another debutant, picked two wickets, including the key scalp of Warner. He, however, was expensive, conceding 63 runs in 12 overs. Faheem (1/65 in 14 overs) fared decently.