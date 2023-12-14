INDW vs ENGW, one-off Test: Debutant Shubha Satheesh scripts history

1/4

Sports 2 min read

INDW vs ENGW, one-off Test: Debutant Shubha Satheesh scripts history

By Parth Dhall 04:03 pm Dec 14, 202304:03 pm

Shubha Satheesh smashed 69 off 76 balls (Image source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Debutant Shubha Satheesh recorded a solid half-century for India in the one-off Women's Test against England at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. She steadied India's ship after India lost openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma for just 47 runs. Satheesh shared a century-plus stand with Jemimah Rodrigues, who also scored a half-century. The former struck the second-fastest Test fifty by an Indian woman.

2/4

Satheesh's knock bolsters India

Satheesh came in at number three after India lost Mandhana for 25. The former had Shafali's support for three more overs. Satheesh showed her attacking instincts and joined forces with Rodrigues. The duo took India past the 160-run mark. Satheesh eventually smashed 69 off 76 balls, a knock laced with 13 fours. It was her maiden international fifty.

3/4

The second-fastest half-century by an Indian woman

As mentioned, Satheesh now has the second-fastest half-century by an Indian woman in Test cricket. The 24-year-old raced to the mark off 49 balls. Sangita Dabir owns the joint-fastest Test fifty by a woman. She smashed a 40-ball fifty against England in 1995. Dabir shares this record with Sri Lanka's Vanessa Bowen, who did the same against Pakistan in 1998.

4/4

RCB snapped Satheesh for in WPL 2024 auction

Satheesh, who is new to Test cricket, was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs. 10 lakh during the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) auction. The left-handed batter will be raring to go for the season.