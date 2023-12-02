Axar Patel averages 13.3 versus Australia in T20Is (bowling): Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:16 pm Dec 02, 2023

Axar Patel has been brilliant against Australia (Source: X/@BCCI)

Axar Patel claimed a brilliant three-wicket haul as India defeated Australia by 20 runs in the fourth T20I, sealing the five-match series 3-1. The left-arm spinner's fine spell was a turning point of the game as he dented the Aussies with figures worth 3/16 in four overs. He kept things tight in the middle overs. Here are his T20I stats against Australia.

A fine spell from Axar

Chasing 175 in Raipur, the Aussies were 40/3 after three overs. Axar dismissed opener Travis Head for 31 as the hosts breathed a sigh of relief. He then got the better of Aaron Hardie (8) and Ben McDermott (19) as the required run rate kept climbing up. Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who claimed 1/17 in four overs, complimented Axar well.

Sensational numbers against Australia

While Axar has returned with 13 scalps across T20Is against Australia, he has not claimed even 10 wickets against any other team. His average of 13.30 is only third to Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis (12.90) and West Indies's Hayden Walsh (13.16) among bowlers with at least 10 T20I wickets against India. Axar's economy rate in this regard reads 6.65.

Here are his overall numbers

Coming to his overall T20I stats, he has returned with 44 wickets in 49 games at 25.72. His economy rate in the format reads 7.48 while 3/9 are his best figures. The veteran has also fared decently with the bat in T20Is, accumulating 330 runs at a strike rate of 144.10. The tally includes a solitary half-century.