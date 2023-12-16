VHT 2023 final: Rajasthan's Abhijeet Tomar smashes 106 versus Haryana

Abhijeet Tomar hammered a 129-run 106 against Haryana in the 2023 VHT final (Photo credit: X/@KKRiders)

Rajasthan opener Abhijeet Tomar played a sensational knock against Haryana in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy final. The 28-year-old hammered his third List A century and his second of this season. Tomar's 129-ball 106 kept Rajasthan in the run chase. His knock was laced with 10 boundaries and two sixes. Rajasthan were 201/5 in 37.3 overs when the dasher departed. Here's more.

A superb knock from Tomar

Rajasthan were off to a horrible start as they were reduced to 12/3 in the first six overs. While wickets kept tumbling, Tomar consolidated by adding a 68-run stand with Karan Lamba before the latter got dismissed. He continued his onslaught by stitching a crucial 121-run partnership with Kunal Rathore, taking Rajasthan beyond the 200-run mark. Ultimately, he fell to Harshal Patel.

A decent show in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Tomar had a decent 2023 Vijaya Hazare Trophy campaign. He has hammered 367 runs from nine matches with an impressive average of 45.87. The 28-year-old has slammed two fifties and two centuries this season. Among Rajasthan batters, only Deepak Hooda has scored more runs (480).

Tomar accomplishes 1,000 runs in List A cricket

With this knock, the 28-year-old has completed 1,000 runs in List A cricket. He reached the milestone with his 88th run. Overall, Tomar has amassed 1,028 runs from 25 List A matches at an average of over 42. Besides three centuries, he owns seven fifties in this format. Tomar has also slammed 311 runs in T20s and 119 runs in First-Class cricket.