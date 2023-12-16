FIFA Club World Cup 2023: All you need to know

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:14 pm Dec 16, 202308:14 pm

Man City are the favorites to win the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 tournament (Photo credit: X/@ManCity)

The first round of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup commenced on December 12 in Saudi Arabia. Saudi Pro League outfit, Al-Ittihad defeated the 2023 OFC Champions League winners, Auckland City 3-0 to progress to the second round. Manchester City and Copa Libertadores winners Fluminense will begin their campaign in the semi-final round. The seven-team tournament will expand into a 32-team tournament from 2025.

Why does this story matter?

The FIFA Club World Cup is now a seven-team tournament divided into three rounds including the semi-finals before the title clash. The UCL and Libertadores winners start the tournament in the semi-final round. While OFC Champions League winners start from the first round. It is the only tournament involving clubs from different confederations all over the globe.

Here's a look at the format

The tournament started with Al-Ittihad beating OFC Champions League winner Auckland City. Now, Al-Ittihad joins AFC Champions League winner Urawa Red Diamonds and CAF Champions Al-Ahly and CONCACAF winners, Club Leon from Mexico. Al-Ittihad will face Al-Ahly while Red Diamonds will take on Leon in the second round. The winners will progress to the semi-finals where Manchester City and Fluminense are waiting for them.

A look at the venues used for the tournament

The 10-day tournament involving seven different teams from all over the globe is happening in Saudi Arabia. Two stadiums in Jeddah - King Abdullah Sports City and Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium will host the tournament. While King Abdullah Sports City will host five matches, including the final, two matches will be played in the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium.

Real Madrid have won the Club World Cup five times

Only European and South American clubs have won the competition in the past. The last 10 seasons have been dominated by the European teams by winning each of them. Brazilian outfit Corinthians was the last non-European team to win the competition. They have won the trophy twice. Real Madrid have won the trophy a record five times (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022).

Real Madrid defeated Al-Hilal 5-3 in last year's final

Real Madrid won their fifth Club World Cup title last year beating Saudi outfit Al-Hilal 5-3 in the finals. Vinicius Jr and Federico Valverde scored a brace each while Karim Benzema also scored a solitary goal. Moussa Marega and Luciano Vietto netted for Al-Hilal.

Who is the top goal-scorer in the Club World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo is the leading goal-scorer in the Club World Cup. He featured in eight matches in the competition across four seasons. He netted one goal representing Manchester United while scoring the rest for Real Madrid. Gareth Bale is second with six goals at the event in as many matches while winning the trophy thrice. Argentina's Carlos Delgi is third with five goals.

A look at the schedule of the semi-finals

Brazilian outfit Fluminense and English champions Manchester City will play their respective semi-final clashes on December 18 and December 19 respectively. They will face the winners of the second round. The final will be played on December 22.