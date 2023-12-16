Bangladesh eye a positive start in ODI series against NZ

1/8

Sports 3 min read

Bangladesh eye a positive start in ODI series against NZ

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:58 pm Dec 16, 202307:58 pm

Bangladesh will want to rewrite history against New Zealand (Photo credit: X/@BCBTigers)

New Zealand will host Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series starting December 17. The Kiwis will be looking to continue their dominance at home after digging deep to level the Test series 1-1 in Bangladesh. Notably, the Bangla Tigers have never defeated the Kiwis on NZ soil. Hence, the visitors will be keen to rewrite their poor record. Here's the preview.

2/8

Venue, timing, broadcast details, and more

The University Oval in Dunedin will host the first ODI between the two teams on December 17 from 3:30am IST. Teams will look to bowl first as nine out of 16 matches have been won by the chasing teams. The match will not be telecasted on television, so fans can stream the match live on the Amazon Prime website.

3/8

A look at the head-to-head record

New Zealand and Bangladesh have featured in 42 ODIs between them. The Kiwis have won 31 matches while Bangladesh registered only 10 victories. One match ended without any result. At home, the Kiwis have faced Bangladesh 16 times, winning all the matches. Bangladesh have won only one ODI on NZ soil. In 2020, NZ defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in the home ODI series.

4/8

Tom Latham to lead a young NZ unit

Tom Latham will be the captain of the team in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson. Other regulars such as Daryl Mitchell Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, and Devon Conway have also been rested for this series. There are four uncapped players in the squad - Josh Clarkson, Adithya Ashok, Will O'Rourke and Kyle Jamieson's injury replacement, Ben Sears.

5/8

Najmul Shanto continues to lead Bangladesh in Shakib's absence

Najmul Shanto has done decently as a leader and will continue to captain the Bangla Tigers in the upcoming ODI and T20I series in Shakib Al Hasan's absence. He will get help from experienced campaigner Litton Das, former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim and all-rounder Mehidy Hasan. With Shakib turning to politics, Bangladesh cricket may hand Shanto a longer rope as captain in limited overs.

6/8

Here are the probable starting XIs

NZ probable XI: Finn Allen, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (Captain & wicket-keeper), Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Adam Milne, Will O'Rourkie, Ish Sodhi, and Jacob Duffy. Bangladesh probable XI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das, Najmul Shanto (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud and Mustafizur Rahman.

7/8

A look at the key players

Latham owns 531 runs against Bangladesh in 15 ODIs at an average of 53.10. He has hammered two centuries and three fifties. Mushfiqur has compiled 743 runs against the Kiwis in 31 ODIs at an average of 27.51. Mustafizur has claimed 21 wickets against NZ in 15 ODIs. Meanwhile, NZ spinner Sodhi has scalped eight wickets in four ODIs against Bangladesh at 14.87.

8/8

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket predictions

Option 1: Tom Latham, Litton Das, Will Young, Najmul Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Rachin Ravindra, Mehidy Hasan, Ish Sodhi (vc), Adam Milne, Mustafizur Rahman, and Hasan Mahmud. Option 2: Tom Latham, Litton Das, Henry Nicholls, Najmul Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (vc), Rachin Ravindra (c), Mehidy Hasan, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Mustafizur Rahman, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.