Indian investors pour record ₹42,700cr into mutual funds in July
What's the story
Equity mutual funds witnessed a whopping 81% surge in inflows during July, amounting to ₹42,702 crore. This is a significant increase from the ₹23,587 crore recorded in June. Among the various sub-categories of equity mutual funds, sectoral and thematic funds topped the list with an impressive inflow of ₹9,426 crore last month.
Fund performance
Flexi-cap funds also witnessed major inflow
Following sectoral and thematic funds, flexi-cap funds also witnessed a major inflow of ₹7,654 crore in July. Sectoral and thematic funds recorded the highest monthly jump, skyrocketing by 1,882% from ₹475 crore in June. Dividend yield funds also saw a growth of 112%, albeit from a smaller base. Small- and mid-cap mutual funds received total inflows of ₹6,484 crore and ₹5,182 crore, respectively, last month.
Fund outflow
ELSS funds witness outflow
Among the 11 categories, only Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) funds witnessed an outflow in July. A total of ₹368 crore exited from these funds last month, compared to an outflow of ₹556 crore in June. Meanwhile, debt mutual funds made a comeback with net inflows of ₹1.06 lakh crore after two months of consecutive outflows.