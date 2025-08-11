Indian investors pour record ₹42,700cr into mutual funds in July

Fund performance

Flexi-cap funds also witnessed major inflow

Following sectoral and thematic funds, flexi-cap funds also witnessed a major inflow of ₹7,654 crore in July. Sectoral and thematic funds recorded the highest monthly jump, skyrocketing by 1,882% from ₹475 crore in June. Dividend yield funds also saw a growth of 112%, albeit from a smaller base. Small- and mid-cap mutual funds received total inflows of ₹6,484 crore and ₹5,182 crore, respectively, last month.