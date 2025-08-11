Rupee hits 3-week high against US dollar
The rupee opened stronger at 87.56 against the US dollar on Monday, moving up to 87.50 as the dollar slipped globally.
Economists often note that a stronger rupee can help lower import costs and make Indian exports more competitive—key for the economy.
Sensex, Nifty tick up
A rising rupee sent positive vibes through Indian markets, with Sensex and Nifty both ticking up in early trade.
Foreign investors jumped back in too, buying nearly ₹2,000 crore worth of stocks—showing renewed confidence in India's outlook.
Global factors at play
Global factors played a big part: the dollar index edged down and oil prices dipped, taking some pressure off the rupee.
There's also hope that an upcoming US-Russia summit could ease trade tensions for India.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank stepped in to support the currency even as forex reserves fell last week.