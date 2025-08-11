Rupee hits 3-week high against US dollar

A rising rupee sent positive vibes through Indian markets, with Sensex and Nifty both ticking up in early trade. Foreign investors jumped back in too, buying nearly ₹2,000 crore worth of stocks—showing renewed confidence in India's outlook.

Global factors at play

Global factors played a big part: the dollar index edged down and oil prices dipped, taking some pressure off the rupee.

There's also hope that an upcoming US-Russia summit could ease trade tensions for India.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank stepped in to support the currency even as forex reserves fell last week.