LOADING...

Rupee hits 3-week high against US dollar

Business

The rupee opened stronger at 87.56 against the US dollar on Monday, moving up to 87.50 as the dollar slipped globally.
Economists often note that a stronger rupee can help lower import costs and make Indian exports more competitive—key for the economy.

Sensex, Nifty tick up

A rising rupee sent positive vibes through Indian markets, with Sensex and Nifty both ticking up in early trade.
Foreign investors jumped back in too, buying nearly ₹2,000 crore worth of stocks—showing renewed confidence in India's outlook.

Global factors at play

Global factors played a big part: the dollar index edged down and oil prices dipped, taking some pressure off the rupee.
There's also hope that an upcoming US-Russia summit could ease trade tensions for India.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank stepped in to support the currency even as forex reserves fell last week.