'Coolie': Madras HC orders Reliance, Airtel to block pirated links

The Madras High Court has ordered 36 Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block "rogue websites" from streaming pirated versions of the upcoming film Coolie. The court issued an interim injunction on Monday, August 11, 2025, restraining these ISPs from facilitating copyright infringement by failing to block all existing and future websites that may stream pirated versions of the movie.

Legal grounds Judge: If injunction not granted, then 'irreparable injury' to producers Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy granted the ex-parte injunction after reviewing the Central Board of Film Certification, reported The Hindu. The judge noted that if such an injunction wasn't granted against pirated versions, it would cause "irreparable injury" to the production house, Sun TV Network Limited.

Additional measures Similar injunctions secured against 5 cable networks in Chennai The ISPs in question include Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Bharti Airtel, Hathway Cable, Tata Communications, Vodafone, Idea Cellular, Reliance Communications, and others. Apart from the ISPs, the production house has also secured a similar injunction against five cable television networks based in Chennai. These networks include Action Lane, JAK Communications Private Limited, C32 Cable Net Private Limited, Thamizhaga Cable TV Communication Private Limited, and Thiru Nagar Satellite Vision Private Limited.