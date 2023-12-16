VHT 2023 final: Rajasthan's Aniket Choudhury claims 4/49 versus Haryana

1/6

Sports 2 min read

VHT 2023 final: Rajasthan's Aniket Choudhury claims 4/49 versus Haryana

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:54 pm Dec 16, 202307:54 pm

Aniket Choudhury was the pick of the bowlers for Rajasthan in 2023 VHT final

Rajasthan pacer Aniket Choudhury continued his purple patch in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Haryana. The experienced pacer was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with 4/49 from his 10 overs. This was his fourth four-wicket haul in List A cricket. Despite Choudhury's heroics with the ball, Haryana compiled a decent total of 287/8 from their 50 overs. Here's more.

2/6

A brilliant spell from Choudhury

The 33-year-old lanky pacer was brilliant with the new ball as he removed Himanshu Rana in the ninth over of the innings. Rajasthan captain Deepak Hooda always turned to Choudhury whenever a partnership developed and he removed Ankit Kumar and Ashok Menaria in a span of two overs. The speedster went for some runs but had the last laugh against the dangerous Rahul Tewatia.

3/6

Joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Choudhury finished the 2023 VHT with another four-wicket haul. He has amassed 19 wickets from eight matches at 14.36. Choudhury returned with four four-wicket hauls in this tournament. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2023 VHT along with Varun Chakravarthy and Siddarth Kaul.

4/6

A look at his List A career

Playing his 42nd List A match, the 33-year-old speedster has amassed 58 wickets at an average above 26. Choudhury has claimed four four-wicket hauls in this format. He registered all four of them in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The veteran speedster has compiled 247 wickets for Rajasthan in 75 First Class matches at 24.57. Choudhury has claimed 14 fifers in First Class cricket.

5/6

Three consecutive four-wicket hauls in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Choudhury has been in scintillating form this season. Earlier in the tournament, Choudhury claimed three consecutive four-wicket hauls. He registered bowling figures of 4/49 against Andhra, 4/44 versus Himachal Pradesh and 4/26 against Kerala in the quarter-final. Choudhury registered his fourth four-fer in the final.

6/6

A look at Haryana's innings summary

Batting first, Haryana lost two wickets within the first 10 overs. But Ankit and Menaria added a crucial 124-run partnership to steady the ship. Both batters slammed fifties. Later, Nishant Sindhu, Tewatia and Sumit Kumar added the finishing touches to the innings helping Haryana reach a competitive total of 287/8 from their 50 overs. Choudhury finished with 4/49 while Arafat Khan scalped two wickets.