VHT 2023 final: Haryana's Ashok Menaria slams 70 versus Rajasthan

1/5

Sports 2 min read

VHT 2023 final: Haryana's Ashok Menaria slams 70 versus Rajasthan

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:59 pm Dec 16, 202304:59 pm

Haryana captain Ashok Menaria slammed a 96-ball 70 in the 2023 VHT final (Photo credit: X/@BCCIdomestic)

Ashok Menaria played a captain's knock for Haryana against Rajasthan in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy final. He hammered his 20th List A fifty and his maiden fifty-plus score this season. Menaria's 70-run knock was laced with eight boundaries. He was going through a rough patch but rose to the occasion in the final. Haryana were 182/4 in 36.5 overs when he departed.

2/5

A watchful hand from Menaria

Menaria came to the crease when Haryana were 41-2 in nine overs. The 33-year-old started slowly and gradually got going. He held one end up allowing Ankit Kumar to play his natural attacking game. The duo added 124 runs together before Ankit was dismissed. Menaria also followed him back soon after falling to Aniket Choudhury in the 37th over.

3/5

A tough tournament for Menaria

The 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy has been tough for Haryana captain Menaria. The 33-year-old has amassed 213 runs in 10 matches at an average of 30.42. This was his first fifty this season. He has had the starts but was failing to capitalize on them.

4/5

A look at his List A career

Playing his 112th List A match, Menaria has compiled 2,735 runs at an average in excess of 29. Besides 20 fifties in this format, the 33-year-old has hammered two centuries. Notably, this is his first season for Haryana and it has been tough from a batter's point of view. Menaria also owns 5,034 runs in FC while amassing 1,085 runs in T20 cricket.

5/5

Did you know?

Menaria, who joined Haryana as their captain this season was with Rajasthan for 15 years. He was part of Rajasthan's Ranji Trophy-winning squads in 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons. The experienced batter scored three successive centuries in the knockout stage in Rajasthan's Ranji Trophy-winning campaign (2010-11).