VHT 2023 final: Haryana's Ankit Kumar hammers 88 against Rajasthan

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:55 pm Dec 16, 202304:55 pm

Ankit Kumar has slammed four fifty-plus scores in 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy (Photo credit: X/@BCCIDomestic)

Haryana opening batter Ankit Kumar continued his purple patch against Rajasthan in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy final. The 26-year-old hammered his second List A fifty. Overall, this is his fourth fifty-plus score in this format. His 88-run knock came off only 91 deliveries which was studded with 12 boundaries and a solitary six. Haryana were 165/3 in 34.1 overs when he got dismissed.

An authoritative knock from Ankit

Haryana lost Yuvraj Singh and Himanshu Rana in the first nine overs. Despite wickets falling, Ankit was firm in his resolve as he kept the scoreboard ticking. He stitched a fabulous 124-run partnership with captain Ashok Menaria to steady the ship. Ankit was the aggressor in the partnership as he opened his arms against the spinners. Ankit was eventually dismissed by Aniket Choudhury.

Leading run-getter for Haryana in 2023 VHT

Ankit has been in tremendous form for Haryana this season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 26-year-old has amassed 453 runs from 10 innings at an impressive average of 50.33. He has slammed two centuries and two fifties. Ankit hammered a ton in the quarter-final.

A look at Ankit's List A numbers

With this fine knock, the dasher completed 500 runs in List A cricket. He needed only 24 runs to reach the milestone. Overall, Ankit has compiled 564 runs in 17 matches in this format at an average in excess of 31. He has slammed two centuries and as many fifties. Ankit made his debut in 2019 but recently found his feet for Haryana.