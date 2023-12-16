1st Test: Australia tighten grip over Pakistan, Lyon shines

1/6

Sports 2 min read

1st Test: Australia tighten grip over Pakistan, Lyon shines

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:28 pm Dec 16, 202303:28 pm

Lyon claimed three wickets in Pakistan's first innings (Source: X/@FoxCricket)

Australia have tightened their grip over Pakistan in the ongoing Test series opener in Perth. The hosts were 84/2 at stumps on Day 3, having extended their lead to 300 runs. Earlier in the day, Pakistan were bundled out for 271, while responding to Australia's first innings total of 487. The Aussies decided not to force follow-on and add further to their first-innings lead.

2/6

Pakistan bundled out for 271

Pakistan resumed at their overnight score of 132/2. They suffered an early blow as night watchman Khurram Shahzad was dismissed for 7. Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam were watchful in the first hour before the latter was dismissed for 21. While Imam (62) completed a fine fifty, Saud Shakeel (28) threw away his start. Agha Salman's unbeaten 28 helped Pakistan finish at 271.

3/6

A fine hand from Imam

Imam showcased remarkable resilience and ended up scoring 62 off 199 balls. With his 26th run, Imam became the 40th batter to accomplish 1,500 Test runs for Pakistan. Playing his 23rd Test, he has raced to 1,536 runs at an average of 39.38. Playing his sixth Test against the Aussies, Imam now owns 558 runs against the team at 55.80 (50s: 2, 100s: 2).

4/6

How did the Australian bowlers perform?

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon (3/66) was the pick of the Aussie bowlers. He is one short of 500 Test wickets and two shy of 50 Test scalps against Pakistan. Mitchell Starc, who returned with 2/68, needs one wicket to complete 200 Test wickets at home. While skipper Pat Cummins (2/65) also dismissed two batters, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Josh Hazlewood claimed one wicket apiece.

5/6

Australia consolidate after dismal start

Australia, who earned a hefty 216-run first-innings lead, were off to a poor start in their second outing with Khurram Shahzad dismissing David Warner (0) and Marnus Labuschagne (2) cheaply. Steve Smith (43*) and Usman Khawaja (34*) then stitched a half-century stand. Both batters walked back unbeaten as Australia finished the day at 84/2.

6/6

14,000 FC runs for Smith

With his 27th run, Smith raced past 14,000 First-Class runs at a sensational average of 55-plus. The tally includes 48 tons and 60 half-centuries with 239 being his highest score in the format. Earlier this year, Smith became the second-fastest batter to 9,000 Test runs, having taken 174 innings. Playing his 103rd Test, he has raced past 9,380 runs, averaging 58-plus.