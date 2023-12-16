Steve Smith completes 14,000 runs in First-Class cricket: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:44 pm Dec 16, 202302:44 pm

Veteran Australian batter Steve Smith has added another feather to his already-illustrious hat as he has completed 14,000 runs in First-Class cricket. The ongoing Test series opener against Pakistan in Perth marked his milestone. Smith entered the game, requiring 58 runs to get the mark. The batter, who managed 31 in Australia's first innings, reached the milestone in his second outing. Here is more.

14,000 FC runs for Smith

Playing his 165th FC game, Smith has raced past 14,000 runs at a sensational average of 55-plus. The tally includes 48 tons and 60 half-centuries with 239 being his highest score in the format. Smith, who started his career as a leg-spinner, made his FC debut for New South Wales in the Pura Cup in 2008. His Test debut came in 2010.

Over 9,000 runs for Smith in Tests

Earlier this year, Smith became the second-fastest batter to 9,000 Test runs, having taken 174 innings. He is only behind Kumar Sangakkara, who took 172 innings. Standing in his 103rd Test, he has raced past 9,370 runs. The tally includes 32 tons and 39 fifties. Smith's average of 58-plus is only second to Donald Bradman (99.94) among batters with at least 5,000 Test runs.

1,000-plus runs against Pakistan

Earlier in the match, Smith became the ninth Aussie batter to accomplish 1,000 Test runs against Pakistan. Standing in his 13th match against the team, the 34-year-old has raced past 1,030 runs, averaging over 52. The tally includes eight fifties and a couple of tons. Over 530 of Smith's Test runs against Pakistan have come across six games at home (Average: 70-plus).