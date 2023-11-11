David Willey signs off with 100 ODI wickets: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:28 pm Nov 11, 202310:28 pm

David Willey finished his international journey for England with a three-fer against Pakistan (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

David Willey finished his international journey for England with a three-fer against Pakistan in match number 44 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. Willey, who announced his decision to retire from England duty earlier, signed off with 100 ODI scalps. Willey was instrumental for England in his final game, helping his side win by 93 runs.

A solid performance on offer in his last England match

Willey scored important runs for England at the death, slamming 15 from five balls. It helped England post 337/9 in 50 overs. And then with the ball, Willey gave England a dream start, dismissing Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique (0) and Fakhar Zaman (1). He also claimed the wicket of Pakistan's only half-centurion Agha Salman (51). Willey managed 3/56 from his 10 overs.

Willey gets to 100 ODI wickets

In 73 ODIs, Willey owns 100 ODI scalps at 29.75. As per ESPNcricinfo, Willey raced to 13 scalps versus Pakistan from 10 matches at 36.38. In 15 ODIs on Asian soil, Willey claimed 20 scalps at 28.75. He also finished with 14 scalps at neutral venues, besides managing 65 scalps at home and a further 25 away (home of the opposition).

How did he perform at the 2023 World Cup?

Willey appeared in six World Cup matches in the 2023 edition, picking 11 wickets at 23.54. He finished as the second-highest wicket-taker behind Adil Rashid (15 scalps).

Willey claimed 51 scalps in T20Is

In 43 T20Is, Willey owns 51 scalps at 23.13. He is one of the five England bowlers with 50-plus wickets in T20Is. Willey has 20 scalps at home, 18 away (home of opposition), and 13 at neutral venues.