ICC World Cup, England overcome Pakistan at Eden Gardens: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:38 pm Nov 11, 202309:38 pm

England dished out a solid performance versus Pakistan in match number 44 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

England dished out a solid performance versus Pakistan in match number 44 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. England managed a crunch 337/9 in 50 overs. Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, and Ben Stokes shined with respective fifties. Haris Rauf managed a three-fer for Pakistan. In response, England bowled Pakistan out for 244.

Here's the match summary

England openers Dawid Malan and Bairstow added 82 runs before the latter perished with the score reading 108/2. Root and Stokes then added a massive 132-run stand to thwart Pakistan. Jos Buttler, Harry Brook, and David Willey took the mantle to ensure a mammoth score. Pakistan found no rhythm with the bat thereafter. However, the last two players entertained the crowd with big shots.

Bairstow slams his fourth World Cup fifty

Bairstow slammed only his second fifty in the ongoing tournament. His 61-ball 59 was laced with seven boundaries and a solitary six. Bairstow has raced to 3,868 runs in 107 ODIs at an average of 42.97. This was his 17th ODI fifty and his second half-century in the ongoing tournament. Bairstow has compiled 747 WC runs. He owns four fifties and two centuries.

Root surpasses 6,500 ODI runs

Root surpassed 6,500 ODI runs. He achieved the milestone with his 38th run. Root scored 60 from 72 balls. He has now become the second England player with 6,500-plus runs in ODIs (6,522). He joins Eoin Morgan in this elite club for the Englishmen. Morgan scored 6,957 ODI runs for England at 39.75. Ian Bell is third with a tally of 5,416 runs.

Root became the first Englishman to 1,000 World Cup runs

Root accomplished a major milestone, becoming the first England player to complete 1,000 runs in ICC Cricket World Cups. Root entered the game, requiring 26 runs to get the mark. He achieved the same in his 26th ODI WC match. The tally includes three tons and six fifties. Graham Gooch (897) is the only other England batter with 750-plus WC runs.

Root attains these records as well

Root slammed his 39th ODI fifty, besides also owning 16 tons. With 55 50-plus scores, Root equaled Morgan (100s: 13, 50s: 42) to clock the highest number of fifty-plus scores for England in ODIs. Root's love affair with Pakistan continued. He has now become the highest scorer for England against the Asian giants in ODIs. Root has raced to 835 runs at 52.18.

Stokes smokes his seventh ODI World Cup fifty

England superstar Stokes played a sensational knock of 84. He slammed his 3rd consecutive 50-plus score in the ongoing ODI World Cup. Courtesy of this knock, Stokes has tallied 759 runs in 17 ODI World Cup matches. He owns an impressive average of 59.15 while slamming his seventh fifty in the competition. The all-rounder also owns 3,462 ODI runs. He slammed his 24th fifty.

Stokes completed 500 ODI runs against Pakistan

With this knock, Stokes surpassed 500 ODI runs versus Pakistan. He has compiled 514 runs in 16 ODIs at an average of 57.11. This was his fourth ODI fifty against Pakistan. Stokes is the ninth Englishman to achieve this record.

Haris Rauf scripts an unwanted ODI World Cup record

Rauf finished with 3/64 from his 10 overs. As per Cricbuzz, Rauf has conceded 533 runs across nine matches in the 2023 World Cup. It's the most runs conceded by any bowler in a single World Cup edition. He broke the record of England's Adil Rashid, who conceded 526 runs in the 2019 World Cup.

Joint-highest wickets by a Pakistan pacer in a WC edition

In the 2023 WC, Shaheen (2/72) has claimed 18 scalps at 19.38 from nine matches. With this tally, Shaheen has equaled Wasim Akram (18 wickets in 1992) to become the joint-highest wicket-taker by a pacer for Pakistan in a World Cup edition. Overall, Shaheen is the joint-second-highest wicket-taker in a World Cup for Pakistan with former spinner Shahid Afridi claiming 21 wickets in 2011.

Shaheen equals Imran Khan's record

As per ESPNcricinfo, Shaheen has raced to 34 ODI World Cup scalps from 14 matches. He has equaled Imran Khan, who managed 34 scalps in 28 games. Wahab Riaz (35) and Wasim Akram (55) are above Shaheen and Imran in ODI WC wickets for Pakistan.

Rizwan races past 1,000 ODI runs in 2023

Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan struck 36 from 51 balls. Rizwan became the second Pakistan batter after Babar Azam to score 1,000-plus ODI runs in 2023. Rizwan now owns 1,023 runs at an average of 63.93. Overall, he is the seventh player to clock 1,000-plus ODI runs in 2023.

England post their highest ODI WC score against Pakistan

England's 337/9 is now the second-highest team total in ODIs at the Eden Gardens. India's 404/5 versus Sri Lanka in November 2014, remains the best score here. England also recorded their highest ODI World Cup score versus Pakistan. England's previous best team total versus Pakistan was 334/9 in the 2019 World Cup.

Willey gets to 100 ODI wickets

David Willey, who is retiring from international cricket, shined in his last match for England. Willey claimed three wickets in the match and raced to a figure of 100 in ODI cricket. He became the 15th Englishman to clock 100-plus ODI scalps.

Fourth ODI fifty for Salman

Agha Salman was the lone half-centurion for Pakistan. He scored 51 from 45 balls. Salman has raced to 487 runs at 40.58. He struck his fourth fifty.