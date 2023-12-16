Imam-ul-Haq smokes his fifth 50-plus Test score against Australia

Imam-ul-Haq smokes his fifth 50-plus Test score against Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:04 am Dec 16, 2023

Imam averages over 50 against Australia (Source: X/@ICC)

Star Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq smoked a fine half-century against Australia in the Test series opener in Perth. The southpaw showcased remarkable resilience and ended up scoring 62 off 199 balls. His knock was laced with six boundaries. En route to his knock, the southpaw also went past 1,500 Test runs. Here we decode his stats in the format.

A fine hand from Imam

Responding to Australia's first innings total of 487, the visitors were off to a fine start as Imam and Abdullah Shafique (42) added 74 runs for the first wicket on Day 2. Imam was also involved in 40-plus stands with skipper Shan Masood (30) and Babar Azam (21). The southpaw continued to bat well on Day 3 before falling prey to off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

1,500 runs for Imam

With his 26th run, Imam became the 40th batter to accomplish 1,500 Test runs for Pakistan. Playing his 23rd Test, he has raced to 1,536 runs at an average of 39.38. He has hammered nine fifties and three hundreds in the format with 157 being his best score. 814 of his runs have come in seven home Tests at an impressive average of 62.61.

Fifth fifty-plus score against Australia

Playing his sixth Test against the Aussies, Imam now owns 558 runs against the team at 55.80. While this was his third fifty against Australia, two of his three Test tons have come against this team. Notably, Imam could only manage two runs across two innings in his only previous Test appearance on Australian soil, in 2019.

4th fifty in an away Test

The 27-year-old batter is playing his 12th away (home of opposition) Test. He has 525 runs in this regard with his average being 27.63. This was Imam's fourth fifty in an away Test as all his Test tons have come at home. In neutral venues, Imam has managed 197 runs in four Tests at an average of 28.14. He has slammed a solitary fifty.