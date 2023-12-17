Nicholas Pooran attains this unique record for WI in T20Is

By Rajdeep Saha 01:59 am Dec 17, 202301:59 am

Nicholas Pooran has surpassed 100 T20I sixes (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran slammed a fine 82-run knock in the third T20I versus England in St George's, Grenada. His career-best knock in T20Is helped West Indies pile up 222/6 in 20 overs. Pooran shared three fifty-plus stands alongside Shai Hope, Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford. He came to bat early on (8/1) and built the innings to perfection. Here are the stats.

Pooran shines with a solid 82

After a couple of poor scores, Pooran fired for the Windies eventually. Shai Hope was the one who showed some aggression in the powerplay. He set the tone and then Pooran took over. Pooran got to his fifty from 37 balls in the 16th over. His blitz helped WI score serious runs. Pooran attacked Tymal Mills and Adil Rashid before falling to the latter.

Pooran becomes the 2nd WI batter with 100-plus T20I sixes

Pooran's 82 was laced with six fours and six sixes. He struck at 182.22. With the help of his six sixes, Pooran has become the second West Indies batter after Chris Gayle (124) to slam 100-plus sixes (105). Pooran has raced to 1,762 runs at 26.29. He registered his 11th fifty. In 12 matches versus England, Pooran has 335 runs at 30.45 (50s: 3).

Pooran is nearing 1,000 runs at home

As per ESPNcricinfo, Pooran owns 957 T20I runs at home. He averages 29.90, slamming his sixth fifty. Besides, he also owns 538 runs away (home of opposition) and 267 runs at neutral venues.

Pooran slams his 33rd T20 fifty

Overall in the 20-over format, Pooran has registered his 33rd fifty. He also owns two centuries. He is now nearing the 6,000-run mark in the format (5,961) at an average of over 25. He has 407 sixes in T20s.