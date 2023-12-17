Premier League: Cole Palmer scripts a unique record for Chelsea

By Rajdeep Saha 01:06 am Dec 17, 2023

Palmer has been a solid signing for the Blues (Photo credit: X/@ChelseaFC)

Cole Palmer has been an exceptional signing for Chelsea and his contribution helped the Blues beat Sheffield United on matchday 17 of the Premier League 2023-24 season. Chelsea claimed a 2-0 win over the Blades. Notably, Palmer scored and provided an assist in the match. With this, the former Manchester City starlet scripted a unique record in the Premier League for Chelsea. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Chelsea snapped up Palmer from City in the summer of 2023. Palmer joined for an initial £40m. The deal includes a further £2.5m in add-ons. He signed a seven-year contract with the club, keeping him till the summer of 2030. He returned with six goals in 41 matches for City. And now, he has become a pivotal asset for Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino.

Palmer achieves this record

As per Opta, the last three instances of a Chelsea player scoring and assisting in a Premier League game is Palmer. He has achieved the mark versus Burnley, Tottenham, and now Sheffield United. His goal and assist in three league games are more than all other Chelsea players combined since the start of last season (2 players).

A solid performance against the Blades for Palmer

As per Statman Dave, Palmer clocked a 92% pass accuracy and completed 59/64 passes. He managed 89 touches. Palmer won four ground duels and two long balls, besides completing two dribbles. He also completed two key passes and created two big chances.

Decoding Palmer's Premier League 2023-24 season in numbers

In the ongoing Premier League 2023-24 season, Palmer has made 15 appearances, scoring six times and making three assists. As per the Premier League official site, all of his goals have come with the left foot. Palmer has clocked 14 shots on target from 31 attempts. He has created seven big chances, besides providing 27 accurate long balls and 11 through balls.

Chelsea beat Sheffield United 2-0

Palmer helped Chelsea break Sheffield United's resistance in the 54th minute when he slotted home Raheem Sterling's pass. He then teed up Nicolas Jackson for the second goal in the 61st minute.