Manchester City: Decoding their injury troubles in the 2023-24 season

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:45 pm Nov 19, 202312:45 pm

Erling Haaland suffered an ankle injury and will not feature in Norway's clash against Scotland

Manchester City's Erling Haaland has sustained an ankle injury which will rule him out from Norway's next 2024 Euro Qualifiers clash against Scotland. However, the Norway football team has said that the star striker's injury is nothing serious. With City playing Liverpool in the Premier League next week, this can be a major blow for the Citizens. Here we look at City's injury crisis.

Why does this story matter?

Manchester City's injury list keeps on increasing with Mateo Kovacic and Haaland getting sidelined. While there's not much clarity on Haaland's ankle issue, Kovacic will miss two or three weeks after sustaining a quad injury. Apart from them, Kevin De Bruyne remains a long-term absentee for the club. Also, Nathan Ake, Matheus Nunes, and Ederson have withdrawn from international duty due to niggles.

City unsure about Haaland's ankle issue

There are doubts regarding Haaland's participation in Man City's next Premier League clash against Liverpool on November 25. The Norwegian has netted 17 goals in 18 matches this season for the Citizens across all competitions. He has scored 13 goals in the PL. Meanwhile, he has provided four assists in all competitions.

Kovacic could be out for two weeks with quad injury

According to The Athletic, Kovacic has suffered another recurring quad injury which will keep him out of action for an estimated two or three weeks. He has withdrawn from the Euro Qualifiers against Latvia and Armenia. Kovacic came from the bench in City's 4-4 draw against Chelsea in PL. He sustained such an injury in September 2022, which kept him out for three weeks.

Ake is out with another injury concern

Ake has withdrawn from the Netherlands squad for the 2024 Euro Qualifiers. The Dutchman also missed City's recent PL clash against Chelsea. However, neither Ronald Koeman nor Pep Guardiola has opened up on Ake's unspecified injury. So there's uncertainty surrounding Ake's return. The defender has had a tryst with injuries ever since joining City in 2020, missing 38 matches for club and country.

Ederson is sidelined with a foot injury

City's custodian Ederson has suffered a foot injury during their 4-4 draw in the PL against Chelsea. Although he featured the entirety of the 90 minutes against the Blues, he withdrew from his international duty with Brazil in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers. However, some reports suggest that the goalkeeper should be fit enough to start for City in their big clash against Liverpool.

Nunes was deemed clinically unfit to feature for Portugal

A statement from the Portugal FA shocked the City camp which stated Nunes was not fit enough to take the field. "The midfielder is unfit for Portugal's two games. Matheus Nunes was declared clinically unfit for games against Liechtenstein and Iceland after undergoing tests." Nunes, who joined City in the summer from Wolves is still working his way into the first team.

Kevin De Bruyne is to remain out till January-February

De Bruyne sustained a hamstring injury at the start of the PL season which has kept him on the sideline ever since. The Belgian midfielder is recovering pretty well but Guardiola is in no mood to rush him back to action. However, De Bruyne is yet to run or train with the club but reports suggest that he will return in January or February.

Stones may feature in City's PL clash against Liverpool

John Stones sustained an injury in City's UCL clash against Young Boys. He was withdrawn at halftime and was ruled out of City's journey to Stamford Bridge. His muscular issue is not as serious as it was suspected and hence there's a chance of him playing against Liverpool. Stones will give Guardiola some added depth in defense against a potent attacking team like Liverpool.