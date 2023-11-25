Premier League 2023-24, Man City held 1-1 by Liverpool: Stats

1/3

Sports 1 min read

Premier League 2023-24, Man City held 1-1 by Liverpool: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:15 pm Nov 25, 202308:15 pm

Liverpool and Manchester City played out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Manchester City and Liverpool played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in matchday 13 of the 2023-24 Premier League on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium. Erling Haaland handed City the lead in the first half before Trent Alexander-Arnold brought Liverpool back into the game in the 80th minute. This will be City's second consecutive draw this season in the Premier League. Here's more.

2/3

Fastest to 50 Premier League goals!

Haaland's first-half strike was enough for him to complete 50 goals in the PL. He became the fastest to reach the landmark in only 48 matches. As per Opta, Haaland has now scored against 20 of 21 PL opposition that he has faced ever since making the move to Manchester City. Brentford are the only team against whom he hasn't scored in the PL.

3/3

City and Liverpool's unique half-time record

As per Opta, Manchester City haven't lost in their last 52 Premier League games when they entered a half-time break with the lead. They won 48 such encounters while drawing four times. Meanwhile, Liverpool have rescued at least a point from each of their last five league games when they were behind at the break, registering three draws and two wins in such circumstances.