Premier League 2023-24, Arsenal overcome Wolves 2-1: Key stats

Sports

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:37 pm Dec 02, 2023

Arsenal registered their 10th win in the 2023-24 Premier League (Photo credit: X/@Arsenal)

Arsenal defeated Wolves 2-1 at home on matchday 14 of the 2023-24 Premier League on Saturday. Two early goals from Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard were enough for the Gunners to win this clash and extend their lead at the summit of the PL standings. Matheus Cunha's late goal was a consolation for Wolves. This is Arsenal's 10th win in the PL this season.

Saka's goal helps Arsenal break this record

As per Opta, Saka's opening goal against Wolves was Arsenal's 100th goal in 2023 (now 101 goals). They became the fifth team in the Big Five European leagues to reach the landmark of 100 goals in a calendar year across competitions. They are just behind teams like Manchester City (137), Real Madrid (119), Bayern Munich (111), and Bayer Leverkusen (110).

Arsenal attain these feats

As per Squawka, Arsenal have scored in each of their last 32 games against Wolves across all competitions since their 1-0 defeat in February 1979. The Wolves have never kept a clean sheet against Arsenal in the PL (18 games). The Gunners have won each of their last four matches against Wolves. Arsenal have conceded the least goals (11) this season along with Liverpool.

A poor record against London teams

Wolves remain winless in their last 13 Premier League trips to London (D3, L10) since a 2-0 win over Tottenham in February 2022. They lost their last four visits to the capital in the Premier League.

Arsenal's home record across all competitions since October

Arsenal have won their last six games at home at the Emirates Stadium in all competitions. The Gunners have scored 19 goals since October 2023. Mikel Arteta's men have also registered four clean sheets while conceding two goals. Meanwhile, Arsenal compiled 16 out of 21 games when William Saliba started for them in the Premier League at home (D4, L1).

A look at the match stats

Out of Arsenal's 19 attempts, six shots were on target whereas Wolves had three out of their six attempts on target. Arsenal maintained 53% possession while amassing 612 passes at a passing accuracy of 88%. The Gunners won four corners.

Arsenal extend their lead at the Premier League summit

Arsenal have now registered their 10th win of the 2023-24 Premier League season. They have amassed 33 points, four more than the second-placed Manchester City. However, the Citizens have a match in hand to reduce the gap. The Gunners have conceded the least goals this season in the PL (11) along with Liverpool. They have also registered the most clean sheets this season (six).

A look at the match summary

Arsenal had a dream start to their match against Wolves as Saka worked his way in the penalty box before slotting it past Jose Sa. Seven minutes later, Odegaard doubled the lead from a brilliant assist from Oleksandr Zinchenko. Later, Leandro Trossard almost made it 3-0 before Sa pulled off a splendid save. In the second half, Cunha's powerful drive was only a consolation.

Saka races to 36 Premier League goals

Making his 148th Premier League appearance, England youngster Saka marked his 36th goal. He also owns 31 assists. Meanwhile, Saka now has 10 goals involvement in 2023-24 PL (G5 A5).