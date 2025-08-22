Suraj Venjaramoodu joins Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' as buzz grows

Cast expansion

Venjaramoodu to share screen space with Fahadh Faasil

Venjaramoodu's inclusion in Jailer 2 was confirmed by News18. The actor is known for his natural acting and recently gained attention for his role as the antagonist in Veera Dheera Sooran. His addition to the cast is expected to elevate the film even further, especially since he shares screen space with Fahadh Faasil, who is also part of Jailer 2.