Suraj Venjaramoodu joins Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' as buzz grows
The much-awaited sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, titled Jailer 2, is generating immense buzz. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film stars superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. The cast also includes Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu. Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu has now joined the star-studded lineup.
Venjaramoodu to share screen space with Fahadh Faasil
Venjaramoodu's inclusion in Jailer 2 was confirmed by News18. The actor is known for his natural acting and recently gained attention for his role as the antagonist in Veera Dheera Sooran. His addition to the cast is expected to elevate the film even further, especially since he shares screen space with Fahadh Faasil, who is also part of Jailer 2.
Film to be wrapped up by December
The production of Jailer 2 is currently underway, with filming taking place in various locations, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Anaikatti (the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border area), and Kerala. The team is reportedly on track to complete the shoot by December. Rajinikanth had earlier stated at a press conference that the film would be wrapped up by the end of this year.