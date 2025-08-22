LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Suraj Venjaramoodu joins Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' as buzz grows
Summarize
Suraj Venjaramoodu joins Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' as buzz grows
Suraj Venjaramoodu joins 'Jailer 2' cast

Suraj Venjaramoodu joins Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' as buzz grows

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 22, 2025
03:17 pm
What's the story

The much-awaited sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, titled Jailer 2, is generating immense buzz. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film stars superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. The cast also includes Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu. Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu has now joined the star-studded lineup.

Cast expansion

Venjaramoodu to share screen space with Fahadh Faasil

Venjaramoodu's inclusion in Jailer 2 was confirmed by News18. The actor is known for his natural acting and recently gained attention for his role as the antagonist in Veera Dheera Sooran. His addition to the cast is expected to elevate the film even further, especially since he shares screen space with Fahadh Faasil, who is also part of Jailer 2.

Production progress

Film to be wrapped up by December

The production of Jailer 2 is currently underway, with filming taking place in various locations, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Anaikatti (the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border area), and Kerala. The team is reportedly on track to complete the shoot by December. Rajinikanth had earlier stated at a press conference that the film would be wrapped up by the end of this year.