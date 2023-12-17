Haryana lift maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy: Decoding the tournament stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:29 am Dec 17, 202312:29 am

Haryana beat Rajasthan in VHT 2023 final (Photo credit: X/@BCCIdomestic)

A collective approach by the Haryana cricket team saw them win the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Haryana went on to beat Rajasthan by 30 runs to claim their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy. Ankit Kumar and Ashok Menaria slammed fifties to help Haryana post 287/8. Rajasthan recovered from the loss of early wickets but failed to cross the line. Here we decode the tournament stats.

Arslan and Bawne finish as the batters with 500-plus runs

Chandigarh's Arslan Khan finished the tournament with the most runs. He amassed 508 runs from seven matches at 84.66. Notably, he slammed six fifty-plus scores, including two tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, Arslan smashed the most fours in the tournament (65). Maharashtra's Ankit Bawne was the only other batter with 500-plus runs (506 at 84.33). He slammed three tons and a half-century.

Who shined with the bat for finalists Haryana and Rajasthan?

For 2023 VHT champions Haryana, Ankit Kumar stood tall. He scored 453 runs from 10 matches, averaging 50.33. He smashed two hundreds and two half-centuries with the best of 115. For Rajasthan, Deepak Hooda made his presence felt with 480 runs from nine matches at 68.57. He struck two centuries and two fifties with the best score of 180 (SR: 105.72).

Four bowlers finish with 19 wickets each

Tamil Nadu's Varun Chakravarthy claimed 19 wickets from eight games. He averaged 13.05 and managed an ER of just 4.27. Aniket Choudhary of Rajasthan managed 19 scalps as well from eight games at 14.36. Punjab's Siddarth Kaul was exceptional. He played six matches and picked 19 scalps at 15.10. Lastly, Haryana's Harshal Patel claimed 19 scalps from 10 games at 20.47.

Unique batting records on offer

Bawne slammed the most tons in VHT 2023 (3). With six fifty-plus scores, Arslan topped the scenes in this department. Haryana's Sumit Kumar boasted the best average of 183.00. Rahul Tewatia averaged 176.00 in the tournament, having slammed 352 runs from 10 games. Devdutt Padikkal smashed 465 runs from five games, averaging 155.00. He smashed the most sixes as well (27).

Unique bowling stats on offer

Himachal Pradesh's Arpit Guleria recorded the best bowling spell in VHT 2023. He claimed 8/50 versus Gujarat. Yuzvendra Chahal recorded the second-best figures. He took 6/26 for Haryana versus Uttarakhand. For Rajasthan, Deepak Chahar took 6/41 versus Gujarat. Choudhary claimed the most four-wicket hauls and over (4). Manipur's Rex Rajkumar Singh conceded the most runs in an inning (1/101 versus Maharashtra).

Do you know?

R Samarth and Mayank Agarwal posted the highest partnership for any wicket. They stitched 267 runs for the opening wicket against Jammu & Kashmir. TN's Baba Indrajith and Haryana's Tewatia claimed the joint-most catches as outfielders (9).

