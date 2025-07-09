Lyon's appeal win alters Crystal Palace's Europa League situation

Crystal Palace 's participation in next season's UEFA Europa League is now uncertain, following a successful appeal by Lyon against their Ligue 1 relegation. The seven-time French champions were initially relegated due to huge debts. However, they have managed to retain their Ligue 1 status after an appeal hearing. This development could help Lyon keep their place in the upcoming UEFA competition. Here's more.

Club response Lyon issue statement after court rules in their favor Following the DNCG's decision, Lyon issued a statement expressing their satisfaction. The club thanked the Appeal Commission for recognizing the ambition of its new management and their commitment to serious future management. "Today's decision marks the first step in restoring confidence in Olympique Lyonnais," read the statement. It also emphasized that they can now focus on sporting objectives and prepare fully for next season.

Uncertainty looms How Palace's spot in Europa League was secured Crystal Palace thought they had secured a spot in the Europa League after winning the FA Cup final against Manchester City. However, uncertainty looms over their participation due to UEFA's multi-club ownership rules. Former Palace investor John Textor was also on the board of French club Lyon, which prevented both teams from competing in the same European competition.

Deadline missed Deadline missed for removing Textor from board Palace missed the administrative deadline of March 1 to either remove Textor or place his stake into a trust. This could lead to expulsion from their first-ever Europa League campaign. UEFA's club financial control body will now decide if Palace has violated multi-club ownership rules. If Lyon had been confirmed as relegated, it would have guaranteed Crystal Palace's spot in the Europa League next season.

Awaiting verdict Situation now back in UEFA's court As per Sky Sports News, the situation is now back in UEFA's court, with a decision pending. The report added that this brings uncertainty for Crystal Palace players returning to pre-season training. They are unsure about which competitions they will be playing in next season. This uncertainty could affect player retention and recruitment at Selhurst Park as well.