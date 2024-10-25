Summarize Simplifying... In short Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, is concerned about the team's performance due to injuries, which he believes are affecting their league position.

He emphasizes the need for the team to work together and make the most of available resources.

Despite their struggles, including a winless streak in the Europa League, ten Hag remains hopeful, expressing sympathy for injured player Antony. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Erik ten Hag is concerned about his side's injury woes (Photo credit: X/@ManUtd)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag laments injury woes

By Rajdeep Saha 06:35 pm Oct 25, 202406:35 pm

What's the story Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has voiced his concern over the club's increasing injury list. The latest setback came when Brazilian player Antony was stretchered off during a crunch UEFA Europa League match against Fenerbahce. The incident adds to the existing injuries plaguing key players like Kobbie Mainoo, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount. Man United face West Ham in the Premier League this weekend.

Team effort

Ten Hag says injuries are holding the club back

Ten Hag stressed how these injuries have affected the team's performance and position in the league. "Yeah, [the injuries] holds us back in our levels. And also in our position in the league," the manager said in a press conference on Friday. "When you don't have the players available you can't line up the best team and that is what's holding us back in this moment and we need more players more often available."

Words

'We all have to work together on this point'

Ten Hag feels his side needs to dig in and work together with the resources available. "We all have to work together on this point - the players, the coaching staff and all the other staff." "We have to do better at that because we know when we have them we are a really tough team to play and we can be really successful," he added.

Player concern

Ten Hag expresses sympathy for injured Antony

Ten Hag didn't provide an update on the severity of Antony's injury but said shared his concern for the winger. He had left the stadium wearing a protective boot. "It's really unlucky for him," Ten Hag told MUTV after Antony's fifth appearance of the season ended prematurely. "I feel real compassion for him, when he worked so hard in training."

League position

Manchester United are placed 12th in the Premier League

Manchester United sit 12th in the Premier League with 11 points from eight games. United have won three games in addition to drawing two and losing three. United have managed to keep four clean sheets and own a goal difference of -2, having scored 7 and conceding nine. Meanwhile, United are winless in the Europa League and own three successive draws from three matches.