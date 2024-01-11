Liverpool could land four major trophies this season: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:37 pm Jan 11, 202403:37 pm

Liverpool came from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 at Anfield (Photo credit: X/@LFC)

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are in the race for major trophies in the 2023-24 season. Liverpool lead the show in the Premier League and have put one foot in the Carabao Cup final. Klopp's army is also sorted in the UEFA Europa League and recently advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup as well. A realistic trophy-filled season is exciting for the fans.

Why does this story matter?

After missing out on silverware last season, Liverpool have fought back and there is a lot of hunger. A productive summer transfer window was backed by consistency on the pitch and the right chords have been struck so far. What makes Liverpool special is their ability to fight from all fronts. Despite injuries, they have kept their focus and it bodes well.

Liverpool are unbeaten in 13 Premier League matches

Liverpool are serious title contenders and they have done well to be at the top after 20 matchdays. Manchester City are still the favorites but a second league honor under Klopp cannot be ruled out. Liverpool are unbeaten in 13 Premier League matches since a 2-1 defeat against Tottenham on September 30. Klopp's men have won eight and drawn five games in this phase.

Liverpool are atop the Premier League 2023-24 standings

After 20 matchdays, Liverpool have picked up 13 wins, six draws, and one defeat (45 points). They have a three-point cushion over second-placed Aston Villa (42). Manchester City, who have a game in hand, can cut down Liverpool's lead to two. Liverpool have the joint-most wins (13) and the fewest defeats (1). Liverpool have the joint-second-highest goals (43), besides conceding the fewest (18).

Liverpool have reached the R16 in UEL 2023-24

Liverpool are well alive in the UEFA Europa League, knowing there is every possibility of landing another European silverware in their rich cabinet. The Reds topped their group with 12 points (W4 L2) to qualify for the round of 16. Liverpool scored the joint-second-highest number of goals (17). On paper, they are the favorites to land the Europa League honor this season.

Liverpool beat Fulham in Carabao Cup semis (first leg)

Liverpool came from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 at Anfield in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semis. Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo scored within a space of three minutes in the second half after Willian had given Fulham an early lead. It's a crucial lead for the Reds, who are on course to lift their 10th League Cup.

Liverpool have been the comeback king this season

As per Opta, the win against Fulham was the seventh time Liverpool went on to win a match despite conceding the first goal in all competitions this season, the most of any side in England's top four tiers in 2023-24.

Liverpool beat Arsenal to start FA Cup journey strongly

Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates to open their FA Cup 2023-24 season with a bang. A kind fourth-round draw awaits Klopp and his side. Liverpool could face the winner between Norwich City and Bristol Rovers (replay).

Decoding the key numbers for the Reds in 2023-24

Having played 31 matches, Liverpool have won a total of 22 matches in all competitions this season. Notably, the Reds have lost only three matches, besides drawing six. Liverpool have banged in a total of 74 goals across four different competitions, besides conceding only 29. 13 different players have scored for them in the Premier League. Eight different players have scored in the UEL.

A look at the major performers in attack for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has been Liverpool's top scorer this season. Salah, who will be partaking in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, has contributed with 18 goals and 8 assists. He has the highest goals involvement in the Premier League (G14 A8). Diogo Jota and Gakpo have managed nine goals and two assists each. Darwin Nunez has impressed, scoring eight goals and providing 10 assists.

Key Premier League stats for the Reds

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has the joint-most clean sheets in the Premier League this season alongside Andre Onana (Manchester United) and Jordan Pickford (Everton). Liverpool have accounted for the most shots (380), besides hitting the woodwork 14 times (highest).

