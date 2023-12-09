Premier League 2023-24, Bournemouth hammer Manchester United 3-0: Key stats

Premier League 2023-24, Bournemouth hammer Manchester United 3-0: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:30 pm Dec 09, 2023

Dominic Solanke has netted eight goals in the 2023-24 Premier League (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Bournemouth thumped Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford on matchday 16 of the 2023-24 Premier League. Goals from Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing, and Marcos Senesi helped the Cherries register their fifth win of the season. The visitors are now unbeaten in the last five PL matches. This is Manchester United's second defeat in their last three clashes in the competition. Here's more.

Manchester United register this unwanted Premier League record

Manchester United have conceded the opening goal in six home games in the Premier League this season. As per Opta, only Sheffield United have conceded seven home goals in the competition in 2023-24. The Red Devils have conceded 19 goals this season in the PL. They have also scored the least goals (18) among the top 10 teams in the league this season.

Solanke has scored eight goals in the 2023-24 PL

Solanke has been sensational for Bournemouth this season, netting eight goals in 16 appearances in the 2023-24 PL. The English striker scored six goals last season in the 2022-23 PL. Overall, he has amassed 18 goals in the competition across 112 appearances while also providing 11 assists. This is his best goal-scoring season in the competition.

Manchester United attained these feats

This is Manchester United's first defeat against Bournemouth at home in their last 11 meetings in the PL (W9, D1). Bournemouth won their last PL game against United in December 2015, they had only picked up four points in the last 11 meetings. This is only their second win against United in 12 meetings in the competition.

Manchester United's poor home record in the Premier League

As per Squawka, Manchester United have lost 35 home games in the PL since their former manager Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. Surprisingly, they only lost 34 home games in the PL during Ferguson's reign at the club for 21 years. As per Opta, this is the first time United have lost a home game by three-plus goals against a bottom-half team.

First PL away win for Bournemouth against Manchester United

As per Squawka, this is Bournemouth's first away win in the PL against Manchester United for the first time in their history. They had lost their last four consecutive matches at Old Trafford. Bournemouth became the third win to win 3-0 against United this season.

A look at the match summary

Solanke handed Bournemouth the dream start by scoring in the fifth minute. He scored again in the 24th minute but it was ruled out due to offside. He then struck the post ahead of the half-time break. In the second half, Billing doubled the lead in the 68th minute before Senesi made it 3-0. Dango Ouattara's goal was cancelled due to a handball.

Manchester United suffer their seventh defeat in 2023-24 Premier League

Manchester United suffered their seventh defeat of the 2023-24 PL while registering 27 points. They are currently sixth in the PL standings for the time being. The Red Devils own a -3 goal difference, which is the lowest among the top 10 teams in the 2023-24 PL. Meanwhile, Bournemouth climbed up to 13th spot in the PL standings with their fifth win.