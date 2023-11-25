La Liga 2023-24, Rayo Vallecano hold Barcelona 1-1: Key stats

1/3

Sports 1 min read

La Liga 2023-24, Rayo Vallecano hold Barcelona 1-1: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:44 pm Nov 25, 202308:44 pm

Unai Lopez handed Rayo Vallecano the lead against Barcelona (Photo credit: X/@RayoVallecano)

Barcelona came from behind to play out a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano on matchday 14 of the 2023-24 La Liga at the Estadio de Vallecas. Unai Lopez's 39th-minute goal helped the hosts take the lead in the game before the half-time break. But an own goal from Florian Lejeune in the 82nd minute meant that it ended in a 1-1 stalemate. Here's more.

2/3

Barcelona register these unique La Liga records

Barcelona have won only twice in their last 14 visits to teams from the Madrid region in the La Liga (D4, L8). They had won 17 of their previous 20 visits. The Blaugrana had also lost their last two visits to Vallecano. They were one defeat away from creating a top-flight record. Barca have drawn four out of their last seven league away games.

3/3

Vallecano attain this sensational record La Liga record against Barcelona

Vallecano have not lost any of their last five matches against Barcelona in La Liga (W3, D2). This is the longest current unbeaten streak by a team against Barcelona in the La Liga. Granada are second with a current four-match league unbeaten run against Barcelona.