England beat India in 2nd WT20I, seal series: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:39 pm Dec 09, 202309:39 pm

England have claimed the series and lead 2-0 (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

England maintained their domination over India in women's T20Is after sealing the deal in the second encounter at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Saturday. India were bowled out for a paltry 80 in 16.2 overs as the England bowlers were superb as a unit. Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana got to double digits. In response, England got the job done. Here are the stats.

11th straight defeat for India versus England at home

India and England Women have met on 29 occasions in T20Is. England Women have dominated the show, winning 22 matches to India's seven. India's last win against England came in September 2022. Since then, the England team has clocked four successive wins. On home soil, India have lost all of their 11 meetings against England.

India register their lowest WT20I score versus England

As per ESPNcricinfo, India have registered their lowest WT20I total versus England, beating their previous worst record of 88 in June 2011. Notably, India Women also managed their fourth total of below 100 against England. Overall in WT20Is, India have registered their third-lowest total. India's worst total is 62 versus Australia in June 2011 and 70 versus South Africa in October 2019.

England bowlers rule the show

Charlotte Dean claimed 2/16 from her four overs, removing openers Shafali Verma and Mandhana respectively. In 16 matches, she now has 20 scalps for England in WT20Is. Lauren Bell claimed 2/18 from three overs. Sophie Ecclestone has raced to 107 scalps after taking 2/13 from 3.2 overs. Sarah Glenn managed 2/13 from three overs. She owns 64 WT20I scalps at 16.93.

Rodrigues was India's top scorer

Rodrigues scored a 33-ball 30 for India, hitting two fours. Her knock helped India get past the 60-run mark. Rodrigues has now raced to 1,894 runs in WT20Is at 30.06.

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey clock these numbers

Nat Sciver-Brunt scored a 16-run knock and shared a crucial 42-run stand alongside Alice Capsey after England were 19/2. Sciver-Brunt has now gone past 250 fours in WT20Is (251). She hit two fours in her knock. Alice Capsey scored 25 runs for ENGW. She has now raced to 449 runs, playing her 23rd match. England scored 82/6 in 11.2 overs.

India take six wickets

For India, Renuka Singh claimed 2/26 from four overs. Deepti Sharma managed 2/4 whereas Saika Ishaque and Pooja Vastrakar claimed one scalp each. Deepti has raced to 108 scalps in WT20Is at 19.32.