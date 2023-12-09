Mohamed Salah races to 200 goals for Liverpool: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 09:36 pm Dec 09, 202309:36 pm

Mohamed Salah reached a milestone of 200 goals for Liverpool on Saturday against Crystal Palace on matchday 16 of the 2023-24 Premier League season. He netted the equalizer as Liverpool eventually won the clash 2-1 to maintain their impressive record against the Eagles. The Egyptian also brought up his 150th goal in the Premier League with the same strike. Here's more.

Fifth Liverpool player to complete 200 goals

Salah is now the fifth player for the Reds to accomplish 200 goals. Notably, he is also the fifth-highest goal-scorer for Liverpool in all competitions. He is only behind the likes of Ian Rush (346), Roger Hunt (285), Gordon Hodgson (241) and Billy Liddell (228). The Egyptian talisman achieved the milestone in only 327 matches for the club.

Fifth-fastest to complete 150 goals in the Premier League

Salah also completed 150 goals in the Premier League across 247 appearances. He became the fifth-fastest to the milestone. The likes of Alan Shearer (212), Sergio Aguero (217), Harry Kane (218), and Thierry Henry (220) have reached the landmark faster than the Egyptian talisman. While 148 of his goals are for Liverpool, two of them came while representing Chelsea.

Salah's goal-scoring form season wise (overall and in PL)

Salah has scored 44 goals in 2017-18, 27 in 2018-19, 23 in 2019-20, 31 in 2020-21, 31 in 2021-22, 30 in 2022-23, and 14 in the ongoing 2023-24 season. In the Premier League, he managed 32 in 2017-18, 22 in 2018-19, 19 in 2019-20, 22 in 2020-21, 23 in 2021-22, 19 in 2022-23, and 11 in 2023-24.

Decoding Salah's 2023-24 PL season in numbers

Salah has scored 11 goals in 16 PL appearances this season while providing seven assists. He has created 36 chances. As per Opta, 21 out of his 38 shots (excluding blocks) have been on target. He has scored one goal from outside the box. He has smashed the woodwork once. Salah has netted three penalties. The Egyptian has created 13 big chances.

Decoding his goals for Liverpool

Out of his 200 goals for Liverpool, 148 of them have come in the PL in 234 appearances. He has netted 41 times in 63 UCL matches while slamming home thrice in five UEL clashes. Salah has scored five goals in 11 FA Cup appearances while netting once in three FA Community Shield fixtures. He has scored once in the five EFL Cup matches.

Joint-tenth highest goal-scorer in the Premier League

With his 150th goal in the PL, Salah is now the joint-tenth highest goal-scorer in the competition. He has now equaled former Liverpool striker Michael Own (150 goals). He is behind the likes of Shearer (260), Kane (213), Wayne Rooney (208), Andrew Cole (187), Aguero (184), Frank Lampard (177), Henry (175), Robbie Fowler (163), and Jermain Defoe (162).