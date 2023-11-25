Premier League 2023-24, Newcastle United hammer Chelsea 4-1: Key stats

Premier League 2023-24, Newcastle United hammer Chelsea 4-1: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:40 pm Nov 25, 2023

Newcastle United hammered Chelsea 4-1 in the 2023-24 Premier League (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Newcastle United thrashed 10-men Chelsea 4-1 on matchday 13 of the 2023-24 Premier League at St. James Park on Saturday. The Magpies completely outplayed the Blues as Alexander Isak handed them the lead early on. They added three more goals in the second half as Jamal Lascelles, Joelinton and Anthony Gordon were on target. Raheem Sterling's free-kick goal was only a consolation.

Chelsea registered these unwanted records

Chelsea have now lost 14 PL away games against Newcastle United while winning nine and drawing six matches. They have only lost more matches at Arsenal and Liverpool (15 each). Newcastle avoided defeat against Chelsea last season (W1, D1) and are now unbeaten in three games in the PL. Their only longer unbeaten run against Chelsea came between April 1994 and September 1995 (4).

Alexander Isak has matched Zlatan Ibrahimovic's PL goals tally

As per Squawka, Isak has now scored 17 goals in 31 Premier League appearances. He has matched Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Premier League goals tally with his strike against Chelsea. The Swedish striker has netted seven goals in nine Premier League matches this season.