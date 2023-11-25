Mohamed Salah vs Erling Haaland: Premier League 2023-24 stats

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Mohamed Salah vs Erling Haaland: Premier League 2023-24 stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:22 am Nov 25, 202304:22 am

Erling Haaland has scored 13 goals in the 2023-24 Premier League (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Mohamed Salah is a Premier League veteran, who has consistently shined for Liverpool ever since joining the club in 2017. Similarly, Erling Haaland has developed into a goal machine for Manchester City since joining in the summer of 2022. Both players will be fighting it out for the ultimate glory this season. Ahead of the showdown between City and Liverpool, here are the stats.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

The two forwards are in sensational form and it will be exciting to see them go up against each other in the blockbuster clash this weekend. Salah has an extraordinary record against Manchester City in the Premier League, scoring seven goals in 12 league clashes. Meanwhile, Haaland's only league game against Liverpool ended with the Reds winning 1-0.

3/5

Decoding Salah's 2023-24 Premier League numbers

Salah has netted 10 goals while providing four assists in the 2023-24 PL season. He has created 11 big chances. The Egyptian has scored three goals from the penalty spot. Out of his 38 shots, 17 have been on target. He has smashed the woodwork once. As per Opta, Salah has clocked 32 shots, excluding blocks with 17 of them on target.

4/5

Decoding Haaland's 2023-24 Premier League numbers

Haaland is the leading goal-scorer with 13 goals while providing three assists in the 2023-24 PL season. Haaland has scored three penalties. Out of his 46 shots, 27 of them have been on target. He has hit the woodwork twice. Haaland has created three big chances and 14 overall. 12 of Haaland's 13 goals have come from inside the box.

5/5

Presenting their 2023-24 numbers in all competitions

Salah has 12 goals in all competitions alongside four assists. He has scored twice in four UEFA Europa League games. Meanwhile, besides Haaland's 13 goals and 3 assists in the Premier League, he has also scored four goals in the Champions League, besides an assist. Across 18 games, he has managed 17 goals and four assists for City this season.