Premier League 2023-24, Liverpool pip Crystal Palace 2-1: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:41 pm Dec 09, 202308:41 pm

Harvey Elliott scored the winning goal for Liverpool (Photo credit: X/@LFC)

Liverpool came from behind to beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park on matchday 16 of the 2023-24 Premier League. Jean-Phillippe Mateta handed the hosts the lead from the spot before Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliott scored to hand Liverpool all three points. With this win, they reach the summit of the PL standings for the time being, leapfrogging Arsenal. Here's more.

Crystal Palace's unique PL record

As per Opta, Crystal Palace completed only 53 passes in the first half of the game. This was their fewest passes in a PL first-half on record since the 2003-04 season. However, they were the only team to hit the target in the first half.

Salah accomplishes 200 goals for Liverpool!

With his equalizer, Salah became the fifth player for Liverpool to accomplish 200 goals. He is also the fifth-highest goal-scorer for the Reds only behind Ian Rush (346), Roger Hunt (285), Gordon Hodgson (241) and Billy Liddell (228). The Egyptian has reached the milestone in 327 matches for the club. He also accomplished his 150th goal in PL from 247 appearances.

Liverpool substitutes script this record in PL

As per Opta, three of the last four substitutes for Liverpool came on and scored 90th-minute match-winning goals. Diogo Jota did it against Spurs in April. Darwin Nunez scored a late winner versus Newcastle United in August. Elliott achieved it on Saturday against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool attained these records with a win

Jurgen Klopp has now won more PL games against Crystal Palace than any other side during his time at Liverpool (13). The German tactician has won eight out of his nine visits to Selhurst Park while registering a draw. The Reds have won four matches this season in the PL, having conceded the first, more than any other team in the 2023-24 season.

Most points won from losing position in the 2023-24 PL

As per Squawka, Liverpool won 18 points from losing position in the 2023-24 PL, the most by any other club. Brighton are in second in this case, winning 11 points while West Ham has amassed 10 points from losing position in 2023-24 PL.

A look at the match summary

It was a scrappy first half with some chances for both teams. Crystal Palace were awarded a penalty which was later overturned by VAR. In the second half, Mateta handed Palace the lead from the spot before Jordan Ayew was sent off in the 75th minute. Salah equalized for Chelsea within a minute as Elliott netted the winner in injury time.

Liverpool reach the summit of the PL standings

This win allowed Klopp's Liverpool to reach the summit of the PL points table with 37 points from 16 matches. This was their 11 win while registering four draws and suffering a solitary defeat. Liverpool are now a point ahead of Arsenal, who are in second position and will face Aston Villa later in the day. Villa are third in the PL standings.