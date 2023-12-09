Deepti Sharma becomes third Indian to clock 100 WT20I matches

By Gaurav Tripathi

Deepti is India's highest wicket-taker in the format (Source: X/@ICC)

Veteran all-rounder Deepti Sharma has become the third Indian to complete 100 matches in the Women's T20I format. The second WT20I between India and England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on December 9 marked her milestone. Deepti has been a vital part of India's white-ball teams for over a decade. Here we decode her stellar stats in the format.

Third Indian to accomplish the milestone

As mentioned, Deepti became the third Indian to accomplish a century of WT20I matches. She has joined team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (157) and her deputy Smriti Mandhana (124) in this regard. Notably, the former also happens to be the most capped player in the format. As per ESPNcricinfo, Deepti overall became the 28th player to complete 100 WT20I games.

A look at her career stats

Deepti made her WT20I debut against Australia Women in 2016. In a career spanning over seven overs, she has snapped up 106 wickets at an incredible average of 19.65 (ER: 6.09). The tally includes a solitary four-wicket haul (4/10). With the bat, she has 958 runs at an average of 24.58. The tally includes a couple of fifties.

Deepti could join these names

The 26-year-old is just 42 runs shy of accomplishing 1,000 runs in the format. She could become the fourth player to accomplish the double to 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in the format. Deepti would join prominent names like New Zealand's Sophie Devine (3,107 and 113), Pakistan's Nida Dar (1,839 and 130), and Australia's Ellyse Perry (1,737 and 123) on this elite list.

Only Indian with this feat

Deepti is also the only Indian to boast 100 or more wickets in T20I cricket. Poonam Yadav (98) trails the off-spinner among Indian Women in this regard. Among Indian men, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker. He has taken 96 wickets from 80 T20Is at an average of 25.09 so far. The tally includes a six-wicket haul (6/25).