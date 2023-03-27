Sports

WPL 2023: Presenting the list of award winners

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 27, 2023, 12:07 am 2 min read

Hayley Matthews finished as the MVP (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Mumbai Indians trounced Delhi Capitals by seven wickets to be capped winners of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 season on Sunday. It was an enthralling campaign from the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side for which they deserve every bit of appreciation. Meanwhile, the Capitals played an aggressive brand of cricket throughout. However, they failed to get the better of DCW in the final.

Most Valuable Player: Hayley Matthews

MIW all-rounder Hayley Matthews has been named the Most Valuable Player of WPL 2023. The Caribbean star contributed with her all-round skills. She finished with the joint-most wickets, having claimed 16 scalps. Besides, Matthews also scored 271 runs at a strike rate of 126.04 in the tournament. In the final, she picked three wickets for just five runs in four overs.

Lanning bags the Orange Cap

While Matthews bagged the Purple Cap, DCW skipper Meg Lanning claimed the Orange Cap. She was the first batter to have reached 300 runs in the tournament. Lanning racked up 345 runs from nine matches at an incredible average of 49.28. The tally includes a strike rate of 139.11. MIW's Nat Sciver-Brunt follows Lanning on the tally, with 332 runs at 66.40.

The first player with this feat

Matthews has become the first player to bowl two maiden overs in a WPL innings. And, she attained this feat in the big final. Notably, Matthews did not concede any boundaries in the match, having bowled 19 dot balls.

A look at other award winners

MIW skipper Harmanpreet won the award for Catch of the Season. Meanwhile, her compatriot Yastika Bhatia secured the Emerging Player of the Year award. She scored 214 runs from 10 matches at a strike rate of 112.04.

Here are the key stats (WPL 2023)

Most runs: Meg Lanning (345). Highest average: Nat Sciver-Brunt (66.4). Highest strike rate: Shafali Verma (185.29). Highest score: Sophie Devine 99(36) vs Gujarat Giants. Most sixes: Shafali Verma (13) and Sophie Devine (13). Most wickets: Matthews (16) and Sophie Ecclestone (16). Best figures: Marizanne Kapp (5/15) vs Gujarat Giants.