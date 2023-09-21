UEFA Europa League 2023-24: All you need to know

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 21, 2023 | 06:46 pm 3 min read

Sevilla won their seventh Europa League title last season (Photo credit: X/@EuropaLeague)

The 2023-24 UEFA Europa League will begin on September 21 and many teams will be eyeing the crown. Matchday 1 of the competition will see contenders like Liverpool, Ajax, and AS Roma all in action. Teams like Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United, and Villarreal will also be in the mix. Here are the key details from the upcoming season.

A look at the UEL 2023-24 groups

Group A: West Ham, Olympiacos, Freiburg, Backa Topola Group B: Ajax, Marseille, Brighton, AEK Athens Group C: Rangers, Real Betis, Sparta Prague, Aris Limassol Group D: Atalanta, Sporting CP, Sturm Graz, Rakow Czestochowa Group E: Liverpool, LASK, Union Saint-Gilloise, Toulouse Group F: Villarreal, Rennes, Maccabi Haifa, Panathinaikos Group G: AS Roma, Slavia Praha, Sheriff, Sevette Group H: Bayer Leverkusen, Qarabag, Molde, Hacken.

Liverpool are overwhelming favorites to win the crown

Among the 32 teams which will start the Europa League, Liverpool are overwhelming favorites to win the crown. Although they had a rough last season, the Reds have made amends and signed some good players during the summer window. Jurgen Klopp's men are one of the four unbeaten teams in the Premier League this season and have had a fine start to their campaign.

AS Roma will also fancy their chances

Roma finished as runners-up in the Europa League last season after suffering a defeat against Sevilla in the final. Jose Mourinho lost his first major European competition final. But this season, he has built a formidable team and will seek redemption. With the Serie A title primarily on their mind, the Giallorrosi are capable of winning their maiden Europa League crown this season.

West Ham are also contenders for the title

West Ham United won the UEFA Europa Conference League last season under the tutelage of David Moyes. While the Hammers have lost some players in the summer, they have also brought in some exciting talents as reinforcements. Apart from their defeat against Manchester City, the Hammers are in great form and have defeated Chelsea. They have the firepower to succeed at this level.

Sevilla are the record champions with seven titles

Sevilla won their seventh Europa League title last season and courtesy of that they have qualified for the Champions League. Liverpool, Inter, Juventus and Atletico Madrid have clinched three titles each. In the recent past, Atleti won the title in 2018. Inter have finished runners-up twice, most recently in 2020.

Europa League 2023-24: Live streaming and telecast details

Sony Sports Network will telecast the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 fixtures live on television in India. Fans can also live stream the fixtures online through the Sony LIV app/website (paid subscription).

A look at the Europa League 2023-24 fixtures

Matchday 1: September 21-22, 2023 Matchday 2: October 5-6, 2023 Matchday 3: October 26-27, 2023 Matchday 4: November 9-10, 2023 Matchday 5: November 31, December 1, 2023 Matchday 6: December 14-15, 2023 Knockout play-offs: February 15 & 22, 2024 Round of 16: March 7 & 14, 2024 Quarter-finals: April 11 & 18, 2024 Semi-finals: May 2 & 9, 2024 Final: May 22, 2024.

Aviva Stadium in Dublin to host the UEL 2023-24 final

The 2023-24 Europa League final will be played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on May 22, 2024. This is the second time the stadium will host a UEL final. They last hosted the 2011 Europa League final between Porto and Braga.

