NZ vs PAK, 1st T20I: Who will draw first blood?

By Parth Dhall 03:04 pm Jan 11, 202403:04 pm

Kane Williamson is back to lead NZ (Image source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand are set to host Pakistan in a five-T20I series, starting January 12. The series opener will be held at Eden Park, Auckland. The T20I leg will serve as a tune-up to the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Kane Williamson is back as NZ's T20I skipper, while Shaheen Afridi will lead Pakistan. Notably, Pakistan eye their second-ever T20I series win in NZ.

A look at the head-to-head record

Pakistan have an edge over NZ in T20Is as they own 20 victories and 13 defeats (NR: 1). However, on New Zealand soil, the Kiwis have eight wins and seven defeats against the team. Pakistan's last T20I assignment in the nation was a tri-series in October 2022, also involving Bangladesh. The Men in Green defeated NZ in the final.

Pakistan eye second T20I series win in NZ

As mentioned, Pakistan eye their second-ever T20I series win in New Zealand. They defeated the Black Caps 2-1 in the three-match series 2018. Besides, the hosts defeated Pakistan in 2010, 2016, and 2020.

Venue, pitch report, and streaming details

As mentioned, Eden Park in Auckland will host the series opener (12:40pm IST). The last T20I at this venue saw a Super-Over finish as Sri Lanka beat New Zealand in the one-over eliminator. The pitch here usually assists both batters and bowlers. While the match won't be broadcast live in India, fans can stream it live on the Amazon Prime app.

Conway, Williamson back for NZ; Pakistan's Saim Ayub could open

In a boost for NZ, Devon Conway and skipper Williamson are back in the T20I setup. The duo will bolster NZ's top order. On the other hand, Shaheen is set to lead for the first time in T20Is. As per media reports, former captain Babar Azam, who opens, can be demoted in the batting order. Saim Ayub could open the innings alongside Mohammed Rizwan.

Here are the Probable XIs

NZ (Probable XI): Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (captain), Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, and Ish Sodhi. Pakistan (Probable XI): Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi (captain), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usama Mir, and Haris Rauf.

A look at the top performers

Mohammad Rizwan's T20I average of 49.07 is the third-best among batters with at least 500 runs. Meanwhile, Babar Azam has clobbered 301 T20I runs at 50.16 on NZ soil. With 1,245 runs at a strike rate of 145.78, Glenn Phillips is NZ's highest run-getter in T20Is since 2021. Mitchell Santner's economy rate of 6.52 is the best among full-member team bowlers since January 2021.