Real Madrid reach 2023-24 Spanish Super Cup final: Key stats

Sports 3 min read

By Rajdeep Saha 03:55 am Jan 11, 202403:55 am

Real Madrid thumped Atletico Madrid 5-3 (Photo credit: X/@realmadriden)

Real Madrid thumped Atletico Madrid in a pulsating 2023-24 Spanish Super Cup clash to reach the final. 2022-23 Copa del Rey winners Real won the match 5-3. Notably, the match went to extra time after it ended 3-3 after 90 minutes. In the second half of the extra time, Real scored two goals to keep Atletico at bay. Here are the stats.

A look at the match stats

Real were the better side and clocked 22 attempts to Atletico's 11. Real managed 10 shots on target with their rivals clocking six. Real had 57% ball possession and a solid 90% pass accuracy.

How did the match pan out?

Mario Hermoso met Antoine Griezmann's corner for the opener in the 6th minute. Real equalized through Antonio Rudiger with an assist from Luka Modric. Los Blancos took the lead when Dani Carvajal's low cross saw Ferlan Mendy score. Griezmann then leveled the score, making it 2-2 before half-time. Atletico went ahead in the second half through Rudiger's own goal before Carvajal made it 3-3.

What happened in the extra time?

It was 3-3 in the first half of extra time with both sides staying put. However, in the second half, Stefan Savic's own goal after Carvajal's pin-point cross, handed Real the lead. Brahim Diaz then scored the winner from Joselu's assist.

Griezmann becomes Atletico Madrid's highest goal-scorer

Griezmann became Atletico Madrid's highest goal-scorer in all competitions in the club's history. Griezmann scored his 174th goal for Atletico, going past Luis Aragones (173). Griezmann had scored 133 goals in 257 appearances in his first spell at the club between 2014-15 to 2018-19. He returned to the club in the summer of 2021 and has since then scored 41 goals from 111 matches.

Maiden win for Real over Atletico in this tournament

As per Opta, Real have achieved their first win against Atletico in the Spanish Super Cup (D2 L1). Meanwhile, this is the first time they have won a derby against Atletico while conceding three goals across competitions since March 1963 (4-3 in La Liga). For the first time Real and Atletico scored 3+ goals each in a single clash across competitions since April 1990.

19th Spanish Super Cup final for Real

Real have reached their 19th Spanish Super Cup or Supercopa de Espana final. Real have won the tournament 12 times with their last win coming in 2021-22. Real have been six times runners-up as well. Since the Supercopa de Espana was changed to a four-team format, Real have reached the final in four of the five campaigns.

Real Madrid have gone 20 matches unbeaten in all competitions

Real have extended their unbeaten run to 20 matches in all competitions. Real's last defeat came against Atletico back in September when they were beaten 3-1 in La Liga. In this unbeaten run of 20 matches, Carlo Ancelotti's men have secured 17 wins and three draws. In La Liga, Real are on an unbeaten run of 13 matches (W10, D3).

Key numbers for Rudiger and Modric

Rudiger owns four goals in 78 matches in all competitions for Real. Modric registered his fifth assist in the ongoing season across competitions. He owns four assists in La Liga 2023-24.