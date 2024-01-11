Antoine Griezmann becomes Atletico Madrid's highest goal-scorer: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:20 am Jan 11, 202403:20 am

Antoine Griezmann has become Atletico Madrid's highest goal-scorer in all competitions (Photo credit: X/@atletienglish)

Antoine Griezmann has become Atletico Madrid's highest goal-scorer in all competitions in the club's history. Griezmann achieved the milestone in the 2023-24 Spanish Super Cup clash against Real Madrid. After providing an assist, Griezmann scored his side's second goal to help Atletico level at 2-2 in the first half. Notably, the match went to extra time after a 3-3 scoreline. Real won 5-3 thereafter.

Griezmann surpasses the legendary Luis Aragones

Griezmann has scored his 174th goal in all competitions for Atletico, going past former club legend Luis Aragones (173). Griezmann had scored 133 goals in 257 appearances for Atletico in his first spell at the club between 2014-15 to 2018-19. He returned to the club in the summer of 2021 and has since then scored 41 goals from 111 matches.

Decoding his goals tally for Atletico

Griezmann has scored 123 goals in La Liga for Atletico. He is the joint-highest scorer in La Liga for the club tied with Aragones. Griezmann is the club's top scorer in the Champions League (31). He is their fourth-highest scorer in the Europa League (6). Griezmann is the joint-highest scorer in the Copa del Rey (13). He scored his maiden Spanish Super Cup goal.

Breaking down his season-wise stats for Atletico (first spell)

Griezmann joined Atletico from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2014. He scored 25 goals and made two assists that season. In 2015-16, Griezmann scored 32 goals (A6). He followed it up with 26 goals and 12 assists in 2016-17. In 2017-18, the Frenchman managed 29 goals and 13 assists. In 2018-19, he had 21 goals and 11 assists.

Breaking down his season-wise stats for Atletico (second spell)

Griezmann was loaned back to Atletico by Barcelona in the 2021-22 season. He made 36 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight times, including thrice in La Liga. He made six assists. In 2022-23, Griezmann scored 16 goals and made 18 assists. He had 31 goals involvement in La Liga (highest). In 2023-24, he has managed 17 goals from 27 matches (A4).

Griezmann owns 72 assists and has won three trophies

Griezmann owns a total of 72 assists for Atletico in all competitions. 55 of these assists have come in La Liga. Meanwhile, he has won three pieces of silverware - Supercopa de Espana: 2014, UEFA Europa League: 2017-18, and UEFA Super Cup: 2018.

Griezmann is a true genius: Analysis

Griezmann is a true genius, who can play in several positions anywhere in the forward line. He isn't your number nine nor a complete winger but can play both roles well. He can also chip in as a support striker or a number 10. Griezmann's stamina, intelligence, and defensive awareness make him a complete player. Simeone rates his work ethic highly and that ticks.

Griezmann has also played for Sociedad and Barca

Before joining Atletico, Griezmann made 202 appearances for Real Sociedad, scoring 52 times, including 40 goals in La Liga. He made a £107m move to Barcelona in 2019 but things didn't work out. He scored 35 goals in 102 matches for Barca.