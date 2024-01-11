Decoding the key Premier League players heading to AFCON

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Decoding the key Premier League players heading to AFCON

By Rajdeep Saha 12:01 am Jan 11, 202412:01 am

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah will be plying his trade for Egypt (Photo credit: X/@MoSalah)

The 2023 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will start from January 13 onward. The tournament will be played over close to a month with the final on February 11. Several African Premier League players will be representing their respective nations in the tourney. Others will have to step in when these players are gone. We decode the players heading to AFCON.

2/6

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah will be plying his trade for Egypt. Salah, who saw his side lose the AFCON 2021 final against Senegal, will be determined to make amends. He has been terrific for Liverpool this season. He has the most goals involvement in the 2023-24 Premier League season (G14 A8). Salah has scored 18 goals (A9) in all competitions this season.

3/6

Mohammed Kudus - West Ham United

Mohammed Kudus has been one of the best signings by a Premier League club over the summer. Having made 23 appearances for West Ham United, Kudus has already scored 10 goals, including six times in the Premier League. Overall, he has 13 goals and five assists in all competitions this season. Kudus will represent Ghana and he has begun training ahead of their opener.

4/6

Andre Onana - Manchester United

Manchester United will lose goalkeeper Andre Onana, who arrived from Inter in the summer for the 2023 AFCON. He has made 29 appearances this season for United, including 20 times in the Premier League. He has recorded six clean sheets in the league. However, Onana will reportedly miss Cameroon's first match in the tournament as he is set to play against Tottenham on Sunday.

5/6

Yoane Wissa - Brentford

Brentford's Yoane Wissa will be playing for DR Congo in AFCON 2023. Wissa has scored four Premier League goals, besides providing an assist this season. Wissa has accounted for 43 shots in the Premier League, clocking 15 of them on target. He has contributed with 64 recoveries and 8 clearances. Wissa has also created three big chances for Brentford in the 2023-24 Premier League.

6/6

Nicolas Jackson - Chelsea

Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson will represent defending champions Senegal. Jackson has scored seven goals and provided two assists in the Premier League 2023-24 season from 19 appearances. Notably, he has created five big chances, besides missing 12 big chances as well. 21 of his shots have been on target from 45 attempts. He has received 8 yellow cards this season.