Africa Cup of Nations 2023: All you need to know

By Rajdeep Saha 09:15 pm Jan 10, 202409:15 pm

Egypt have won the tournament a record seven times (Photo credit: X/@MoSalah)

The 2023 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will start from January 13 onward. Ivory Coast will play host to the tournament for the second time. Though the competition is being held in 2024, it will officially be known as the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after it was moved from last summer due to Ivory Coast's rainy season.

AFCON 2023: Mascot and match ball

The organizing board of the 2023 AFCON unveiled the competition; "Akwaba", which means "Welcome" in Baoulé language. Notably, it is an elephant, which is Ivory Coast's animal symbol. As far as the match ball is concerned, Puma unveiled "Pokou" as the official tournament edition match ball ahead of the final tournament draw. The name was chosen to honor legendary Ivorian forward Laurent Pokou.

Here are the six groups

Group A: Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau. Group B: Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique. Group C: Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, Gambia. Group D: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola. Group E: Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia. Group F: Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia, Tanzania.

Key details about the tourney

Senegal won the last competition in 2021, overcoming Egypt. Morocco, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Algeria, and Nigeria are the top teams. The top two sides in each of the six groups will advance to the R16 and will be joined by the top four third-placed teams. The quarter-finals will be played on February 2-3 and the semi-finals will be held on February 7.

Key details about the 3rd place play-off and final

The third place play-off will be held on February 10 between losers of semi-final 1 and 2 respectively. The final will be played on February 11 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan.

A look at the key players

As per Opta, since his debut in the AFCON in 2017, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 64% of Egypt's goals in the competition (9/14 - 6 goals, 3 assists). Guinea's Serhou Guirassy has been in solid form for Stuttgart in the Bundesliga this season (17 goals). Ivory Coast's Karim Konate can be an enticing prospect. He has shined for RB Salzburg.

Egypt have won the AFCON seven times

Egypt have won the tournament a record seven times, besides being the runner-up thrice. Cameroon have won the tourney five times, besides finishing second twice. Ghana, who last won the tournament in 1982, are four-time winners.

Decoding the key stats

Reigning champions Senegal are looking to become just the fourth team to win consecutive tournaments and the first since Egypt, who won three in a row in 2010. The 2023 edition is the first Africa Cup of Nations to see no teams debuting in the competition since the 2015 edition. Côte d'Ivoire are taking part in their 25th AFCON.