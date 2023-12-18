UCL 2023-24 Round of 16 draw: Barcelona to face Napoli

The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Round of 16 fixtures were announced on December 18 (Photo credit: X/@UEFA)

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw happened on December 18 at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. After a grueling group stage, 16 teams will fight it out to win the ultimate crown. Reigning champions Manchester City will lock horns against Danish champions FC Copenhagen. The 14-time UCL winners Real Madrid will face Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig. Here are further details.

Here is the complete UCL Round of 16 draw

Arsenal will face Portugal's FC Porto. Meanwhile, Italian giants Napoli will face Spanish heavyweights Barcelona. French champions Paris Saint-Germain will lock horns against La Liga outfit Real Sociedad. Serie A leaders Inter Milan will face Atletico Madrid, while PSV will take on Borussia Dortmund. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich and Manchester City will face Lazio and FC Copenhagen respectively. Lastly, Real Madrid will face Leipzig.