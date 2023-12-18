IPL 2024 auction: Teams that can target Jason Holder

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:08 pm Dec 18, 2023

Holder is a proven star of T20 cricket (Source: X/@ICC)

The player auction for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place on December 19. As an additional Rs. 5 crore has been added to the purses of all 10 teams, each team will have a budget of Rs. 100 crore. West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder is among the prominent names to go under the hammer. These three teams can target him.

Why does this story matter?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) released Holder following the all-rounder's lackluster show in IPL 2023. However, the Caribbean star is likely to fetch significant bids as a pace-bowling all-rounder is considered a great asset in this format. He is also a proven performer in IPL and T20Is. Holder will enter the auction at a base price of Rs. 1.5 crore.

GT can invest in Holder

The departure of Hardik Pandya has left a massive void in the Gujarat Titans camp. The Ahmedabad-based franchise will hunt for all-rounders in the auction and Holder can be among their prime targets. He can share the new ball with Mohammed Shami in powerplay. The dasher can also share the load of David Miller and Rahul Tewatia with his big-hitting abilities toward the end.

Holder can add value to the KKR camp

With a purse of Rs. 32.7 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders would be among the most active teams in the auction event. As they have released most of their pacers, Holder can be on their radar. As KKR's batting line-up is studded with Indian stars, they can rack up overseas players in the lower order. Holder's addition would extend KKR's batting line-up even further.

Will Holder return to LSG?

Holder can return to Lucknow Super Giants as the franchise has let go of pace-bowling all-rounders like Daniel Sams and Romario Shepherd. They have also released Avesh Khan. Hence, they would go after pacers in the auction and Holder might fetch a deal with them. Holder can also share the finishing duties with dashers like Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis in the crunch overs.