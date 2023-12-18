IPL 2024 auction: All you need to know

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:31 pm Dec 18, 202303:31 pm

The IPL 2024 auction will be held on December 19 in Dubai (Photo Credit: X/@IPL)

The 2024 Indian Premier League auction is all set to take place on December 19 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. This is the first time the IPL auction will happen outside India. Considering it is a mini-auction, it will be a day-long process with 77 total slots available across all teams. A total of 333 players are set to go under the hammer.

Venue, time, and broadcast details

The Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai will host the flagship event. As mentioned, this will be the first time the IPL auction will be held outside India. The auction is scheduled for December 19 and the live coverage will start from 1:00pm IST onward. Star Sports will broadcast the IPl 2024 Auction on television while fans can live-stream the event on the Jio Cinema app/website.

All the price brackets in IPL 2024 Auction

The auction is divided into eight price brackets. Most big names are in the Rs. 2 crore bracket while the other brackets are Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 1 crore, Rs 75 lakh, Rs 50 lakh, Rs 40 lakh, Rs 30 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.

How many players registered for the IPL 2024 Auction?

A total of 333 players have been registered in the IPL 2024 Auction. The total list includes 214 Indian players while 119 overseas cricketers have been registered to go under the hammer. There are a total of 116 capped players. There are 215 uncapped players and two are from associate nations. A total of 77 slots are available including 30 slots for overseas players.

A look at the format of the IPL auction

The players in the auction are divided into three categories - Indian capped, Indian uncapped, and overseas. These players are then further categorised into different sets specifically into batters, wicket-keepers, all-rounders, fast bowlers and spinners. If a team is interested in a player, they bid for them and he goes to the team who made the highest bid. Unsold players can re-enter the auction.

A look at the purses remaining for IPL teams

Gujarat Titans have the biggest purse ahead of the IPL 2024 auction with Rs. 38.15 crore. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants have a purse of Rs. 13.15 crore. Purses of other teams: CSK (Rs. 31.4 crore), DC (Rs. 28.95 crore), KKR (Rs. 32.70 crore), MI (Rs. 17.75 crore), PBKS (Rs. 29.10 crore), SRH (Rs. 34 crore), RCB (Rs. 23.25), and RR (Rs. 14.5 crore).

Who are the most popular names?

Rachin Ravindra's all-round ability and his success in the 2023 World Cup in India may attract a lot of teams. The Australian pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will also fetch big bucks. World Cup final hero Travis Head may start a bidding war. NZ all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and SA speedster Gerald Coetzee can be hot properties at the auction.